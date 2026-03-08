26.5 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Forest Guard, Police Special Squad uncover kidnapper’s hideout in Enugu forest, rescue 12 victims, recover AK-47 rifles

by Peter Anayo

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Security operatives in Enugu State have rescued twelve kidnapped victims following a coordinated raid on a suspected kidnapper’s hideout located within the Effeche Eja/Ojugo forest corridor around Ette and Aguibeje communities in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

The operation was carried out by the Enugu State Forest Guard in collaboration with the Inspector-General of Police Special Intervention Squad and other security agencies as part of an ongoing statewide bush-combing exercise aimed at dismantling criminal camps in forest corridors and rural communities.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Commander of the Enugu State Forest Guard, Dr. Akinbayo O. Olasoji, the operation was launched following credible intelligence on the activities and suspected hideout of a kidnapping gang operating within the forest axis.

He explained that during the operation, security operatives encountered the suspected kidnappers who opened fire on the approaching team, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

“At the end of the engagement, the joint security team successfully rescued twelve kidnapped victims from the criminals’ hideout, while two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the suspects,” the statement said.

The operation also led to the disruption and dismantling of a kidnapping camp within the Effeche forest corridor.

Dr. Olasoji, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Operations at the Enugu State Police Command, further disclosed that follow-up operations carried out by a combined team of the Police, Nigerian Army, Forest Guard, and Neighbourhood Watch led to the interception and arrest of three suspected kidnappers within the operational area.

The suspects, he added, are currently in police custody and assisting ongoing investigations.

The Forest Guard commander noted that the success of the operation highlights the effectiveness of the ongoing forest security operations across Enugu State and the growing strength of inter-agency collaboration in tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He reassured residents that security operations across forest corridors and rural communities in the state remain active and sustained, urging members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies to help identify and flush out criminal elements.

He added that further updates would be communicated as the ongoing security operations progress.

 

