Esso host ‘meet the member buyer’ in Lagos to deepen supplier diversity commitment

Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd. (EEPNL) hosted a focused Supplier Diversity engagement, “Meet the Member Buyer,” , at its Ikoyi office, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive sourcing and local capacity development within Nigeria’s energy sector.

The session was designed to deepen collaboration and broaden procurement access for women-owned businesses (WBEs). It convened WEConnect International members and certified WBEs operating across various segments of the energy value chain.

In his remarks, Etabuko Arbihire, Executive Director, Development, EEPNL, emphasized that Esso’s Supplier Diversity Programme goes beyond policy declarations. He noted that the initiative establishes structured, practical pathways enabling capable women-owned enterprises to participate meaningfully in procurement opportunities within the oil and gas sector.

Abirhire highlighted that driving inclusion in a technically demanding and highly regulated industry requires more than simply opening vendor registration platforms. According to him, it requires intentional engagement, clarity on requirements, and direct, trust-building interactions between buyers and suppliers to enhance capability, confidence, and competitiveness.

“At Esso, we believe strong partnerships drive sustainable progress. Our Supplier Diversity Programme underscores our commitment to creating real opportunities for Nigerian businesses, especially women-owned enterprises that bring innovation, agility, and value to the energy industry,” he noted.

He further reiterated that despite ExxonMobil affiliates’ divestment from shallow-water assets, the company remains strongly invested in Nigeria through assets such as Usan, Erha, and Owowo.

Abirhire explained that the programme was convened to enable women-owned businesses to tap into emerging growth opportunities, emphasizing that the initiative aims to build a more resilient and inclusive supply chain that promotes operational excellence, economic participation, and long-term value creation for communities and industry stakeholders.

“The ‘Meet the Member Buyer’ engagement is not just a networking event, it is a deliberate step toward strengthening transparency, improving access to procurement, and advancing Nigeria’s local content objectives,” he added.

Representing the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Alexis Emelle, Senior Manager, Capacity Building, reaffirmed the Board’s dedication to supporting women-owned businesses with access to funding. She stressed the importance of capacity development, documentation, and readiness to meet industry standards.

During the interactive session, participants engaged directly with senior officials from EEPNL and the NCDMB, who addressed questions on procurement processes, regulatory expectations, and growth pathways. Both organizations pledged to continue reducing barriers that limit access to opportunities and financing for women entrepreneurs.

Through initiatives such as the Supplier Diversity Programme, Esso continues to reinforce its commitment to the Nigerian business ecosystem – particularly women-led enterprises striving to scale and integrate more deeply into the energy industry’s supply chain.