Empowering women key to building stronger families, communities – Nonye Soludo

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Doctor Mrs Nonye Soludo, wife of the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has described empowering women as key to building stronger families and communities.

She stated this at All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Women’s Summit themed “Empower Her, Elevate All.”

She appreciated women for their support during the last election which returned her husband, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as governor.

Describing women as intelligent, hardworking and natural problem solvers, the governor’s wife said women remain an important pillar in societal development.

She urged them to continue contributing positively to their families and communities.

“Women must learn how to balance family responsibilities with their businesses and careers while also paying attention to their health by eating well, exercising regularly and protecting their mental health.

“Empowering women benefits the entire family since the income generated by women is often used to support household needs,” she said.

Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Emmanuel Nwachukwu said women involvement in politics has significantly improved governance.

According to him, women have historically fought for important rights including voting, education and participation in the workforce.

“Advocacy for increased political representation for women is gaining momentum at the National Assembly,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion Barr. Oli Prince Chukwudi said women remain the foundation of the family and society.

He expressed optimism that discussions from the summit would help create an enabling environment for the advancement of women, just as he urged women to remain hopeful and peaceful while supporting one another.

Earlier, APGA State Women Leader, Mrs. Esther Onyekesi, emphasized the importance of empowering women for the growth of society.

She disclosed that widows, non-indigenes and other women were randomly selected across wards for the first phase of the empowerment programme.

Also speaking, member representing Onitsha North I Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Barr. Mimi Azikiwe, stressed that empowering women leads to stronger families and better communities.

She called for more opportunities for women in leadership, training and professional development, noting that women should not only be active in markets but also occupy executive and decision making positions.

Highlights of the summit included the presentation of grinding and sewing machines to selected women by Mrs. Soludo, lectures delivered by the Rector of Anambra State Polytechnic, Dr. Njideka Chiekezie, and a march past by women from the 21 local government areas.

At the end of the competition, Ogbaru Local Government Area emerged first, Awka North came second while Idemili North took third position.

The event attracted government officials, political leaders and women groups from across the state.

