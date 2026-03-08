Egbin Power Reinforces Commitment to Employee Welfare, Unveils 80 New Staff Housing Units

Egbin Power Plc, Nigeria’s foremost power generation company, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its workforce with the unveiling of 80 new residential housing units for employees within its plant premises in Egbin, Lagos State.

This strategic investment underscores the company’s philosophy that a well-supported workforce is fundamental to sustained operational excellence.

The new development comprises 40 fully furnished three-bedroom apartments and 40 furnished studio apartments, all designed to contemporary standards. The units feature modern infrastructure and thoughtfully planned utilities, creating a safe, comfortable, and conducive living environment that supports both employee productivity and family well-being.

Initiated in 2025 and completed in January 2026, this project is the latest milestone in Egbin Power’s structured and ongoing approach to enhancing employee welfare. It reflects the company’s dedication to fostering a culture where every team member feels valued, secure, and motivated.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, emphasised the strategic importance of the investment. “At Egbin Power, our people are our most valuable asset. Even amidst the prevailing liquidity and operational realities within the broader power sector, our focus on employee welfare has remained deliberate and consistent,” Bounour stated.

“This significant expansion of our residential estate is a tangible expression of that commitment. It is one of several key initiatives aimed at ensuring our employees feel genuinely supported, allowing them to thrive both personally and professionally,” he said.

The new housing units are part of a holistic strategy to cultivate a stable, motivated, and future-ready workforce. This strategy extends beyond infrastructure, to encompass robust career development and recognition. Over the past three years, Egbin Power has promoted 112 employees across various cadres, reinforcing a culture that rewards merit, performance, and long-term dedication.

Furthermore, the company maintains a comprehensive training and development framework. Through targeted programmes in technical capacity building, leadership development, and mentorship, Egbin Power empowers its employees to continuously upgrade their skills and take on greater responsibilities, ensuring the organisation remains at the cutting edge of the industry.

These sustained investments in employee housing, career advancement, and professional development collectively highlight Egbin Power’s core belief, that aligning employee welfare with organisational performance is a definitive path to sustainable growth.