DSS arrests suspected ESN commander, IPOB member in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Department of State Services have arrested a suspected commander of the Eastern Security Network and a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra over alleged involvement in a series of attacks on police stations and killings in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to a statement on Saturday, the suspects were apprehended on Friday at Eha-Amufu and Umuhu communities following months of sustained intelligence gathering by security operatives.

Security sources said “the arrest followed months of sustained intelligence gathering on the activities of the suspects.

The arrests came on the heels of a series of violent attacks on police stations and killings between 2024 and 2026.”

The suspects were later identified as Sabastine Odo Odam, alleged to be a notorious ESN commander, and Ejike Daniel, a suspected IPOB member.

According to the sources, the suspects allegedly confessed to masterminding several attacks on police stations, during which weapons were carted away and security personnel killed.

“Both men have confessed to being masterminds of a chain of attacks on police stations and carting away weapons, including the killing of 11 labourers in February 2026, two policemen in January 2026, two policemen in December 2025 and another officer in 2024, among others,” the source said.

The source described the arrests as a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to curb insecurity in the South-East.

“The arrests represent a significant success for the DSS in the fight against insecurity in the South-East and the country at large,” the source added.

Residents of Isi-Uzo expressed relief following the development, saying the arrests could help restore peace to communities that have witnessed repeated attacks in recent years.

Both suspects are currently in DSS custody and are expected to be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigations, the source said.