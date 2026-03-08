26.5 C
Lagos
March 8, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

CBN Affirms Alpha Morgan Bank's Capitalisation

by Editor05

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has affirmed the capitalization of Alpha Morgan Bank, marking an important milestone in the Bank’s growth journey and reinforcing its commitment to building a strong, resilient, and future-ready financial institution.

This affirmation reflects the Bank’s adherence to regulatory requirements and its strategic focus on strengthening its capital base to support sustainable growth, innovation and improved service delivery to customers.

With this milestone, Alpha Morgan Bank is well positioned to continue expanding its footprint with its 14 approved branches across different states, while deepening inclusivity and enhancing the range of banking solutions available to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients nationwide.

 

 

Commenting on the development, The Managing Director, Mr. Ade Buraimo expressed the readiness of the bank in ensuring compliance with regulatory requirement, good governance framework while delivering satisfying banking along the long-term vision of the bank to become the best bank to work and strong financial institution to reckon with.

‘Capitalisation is more than a regulatory requirement; it is an opportunity to strengthen the institution for the future. The affirmation of Alpha Morgan Bank capitalisation reflects the work we have done to build a solid capital foundation that allows us to support businesses more effectively, expand financial access and continue delivering the level of service our customers expect,’’ he said.

 

 

Alpha Morgan Bank remains committed to maintaining strong corporate governance standards, sound risk management practices, and prudent financial management as it continues to support economic development and create long-term value for stakeholders.

 

 

As Alpha Morgan Bank enters the next phase of its journey, the institution will continue to scale its operation, invest in technology, expand its branch network and digital banking presence, whilst delivering reliable and satisfying banking experiences to its growing customer base.

 

 

Alpha Morgan Bank is a Nigerian commercial bank, committed to delivering satisfying banking through innovative solutions, strong corporate governance, and customer-focused services that support economic growth and financial inclusion.

 

