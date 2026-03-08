32.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Benin City wins $1m Global Innovation Prize in Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge

by Peter Anayo

 

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

 

 

Benin City, the Edo State capital, has secured a major international recognition after emerging among the top cities globally in the prestigious Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge, winning a $1 million innovation award.

The global competition, according to a release made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State government, Dr Patrick Ebojele, attracted participation from over 600 cities worldwide, with only 25 cities across 20 countries making the final list.

Notably, Benin City as one of only four cities in Africa to achieve this milestone.

The recognition places Benin City firmly on the global map of innovation and urban leadership, highlighting the city’s capacity to develop bold and practical solutions to pressing public challenges, particularly in healthcare delivery.

Reacting to the development, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, described the achievement as a reflection of the state government’s commitment to innovation and the ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare systems across Edo State.

“This recognition is a testament to innovation, resilience, and the unwavering commitment of our team to transform healthcare delivery in Edo State. It reinforces that bold ideas from Benin City can compete — and win — on the global stage,” Governor Okpebholo said.

The governor congratulated the Edo State Ministry of Health and the entire team that worked tirelessly on the initiative, noting that the award demonstrates the state’s growing reputation as a hub for forward-thinking governance and impactful public sector reforms.

Governor Okpebholo also commended the people of Edo State for their continued support and confidence in the administration’s programmes and policies aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.

“Congratulations to my hardworking team and to the great people of Edo State. The world is watching, and we are just getting started,” the governor added.

The Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge is widely regarded as one of the most competitive global platforms for cities to present innovative solutions to urban challenges, with selected cities receiving funding and technical support to implement transformative ideas.

 

