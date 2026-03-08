26.5 C
Lagos
March 8, 2026
Anambra Police, NSCDC, others intensify advocacy efforts to combat cultism, drug abuse, other vices

by Peter Anayo06

 

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

The Anambra State Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and other security stakeholders, has intensified advocacy efforts to combat cultism, drug abuse, and other social vices during a one-day youth summit.

The summit with the theme: “Combating Drug Abuse and Cultism Among the Youth for a Safer Society” was organised by the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Anaocha Chapter, and held on Saturday, 7th March 2026 at the Swisspoint Hotel, Agulu.

During the interaction, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, POCACOV a non-kinetic security initiative of the Nigeria Police Force exposed dangers of cultism and drugs.

The Police and other speakers at the summit harped on the need for collective action among security agencies, community leaders, parents, and youths to help address the growing concerns of drug abuse and cult-related activities.

They also encouraged young people to embrace positive values and lawful means of achieving their aspirations.

The event featured the testimony of a survivor of drug addiction, as well as the viewing of several video clips highlighting the devastating effects of drug abuse on young people.

According to the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the activities form part of the ongoing efforts by the Police and community stakeholders to promote a safer and more secure society in Anambra State.

 

