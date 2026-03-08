Anambra community drags EEDC to court over blackout, demands N10m compensation

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The people of Okpoko community, Ogbaru Local Government area, Anambra state, have dragged the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, and 10 others to an Awka Federal High court for keeping them in black out despite an order to reconnect them by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

Those sued (respondents) include EEDC, Engr. Onyebueke Nwokoroafor ( business manager Ogbaru), Mr. Emeka, (feeder manager),:Kingsley Chidebelu(marketer), Uchendu Ifeoma, Okonkwo C.S., Omenyi C.U., Amadi Jude, Okafor Obianuju, Agu Eucharia and Madu Elizabeth.

The plaintiffs, Chief, Hon. Dominic Ezebuenyi, Mr. Remigius Muoka, Chief Alphonsus Ufomba and Mr. Exe Fear God, (for themselves and residents of Onyebarachi, G-Muoka, Starlight Agulu, Nneogidi streets and some parts of Obodoukwu road, covering 96 customers of Akpirikpo 3 transformer feeder, Atani water works 11kv).

The plaintiffs prayed the court for cost of #10 million against the defendants jointly and severally as general and exemplary damages for breach of duty and loses in financial, health, and safety free security and general quality of life by the claimants.

Also for an order of the court directing the respondents to comply with the directives contained in the ruling of National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, with respect to reconnecting the claimants .

An order directing the respondents to forthwith reconnect the claimants electricity supply at Okpoko pending the determination of the substantive suit No/FHC/Awka/CS/11/2026.

An interim order of injunction restraining the defendants jointly and severally, from tampering or further disconnecting the electricity supply to the premises of 96 customers of EEDC at Okpoko represented by the claimants pending the determination of the substantive suit.

An order of court directing the respondents to comply with all court orders concerning the reconnection of Electricity to the claimant’s premises at Okpoko upon being served with the court’s order.

The first plaintiff, Chief Hon. Dominic Ezebuenyi, has in his affidavit stated that they have severally protested the outrageous and unreasonable estimated bills beyond the energy they consumed, including but not limited to damages and stealing of their various 16mm recline cables in the guise of disconnection which the defendants intentionally ignored the claimants.

He said also that the defendants fraudulently over billed the claimants from 2020 till date and has blatantly refused to adjust the bill of claimants as contained in the NERC ruling of 2025.

When the case came up for hearing on March 6th 2026, it was adjourned to 12th March 2026.