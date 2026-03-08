26.5 C
Lagos
March 8, 2026
Trending now

Esso host ‘meet the member buyer’ in Lagos to deepen supplier diversity…

Polaris Bank Celebrates 2026 Int’l Women’s Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Empowering Women

Civil Servants applaud reinstatement of retirement gratuities     

CBN Affirms Alpha Morgan Bank’s Capitalisation

Anambra Police, NSCDC, others intensify advocacy efforts to combat cultism, drug abuse,…

IWD: WACOL launches fundraising for accommodation of vulnerable women, treats 82,000 cases…

DSS arrests suspected ESN commander, IPOB member in Enugu

Mrs. Priscilla Otti gives widow a furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Abia

Forest Guard, Police Special Squad uncover kidnapper’s hideout in Enugu forest, rescue…

Minister of Women Affairs launches national plan to end violence against children

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Anambra community drags EEDC to court over blackout, demands N10m compensation

by Peter Anayo013

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

The people of Okpoko community, Ogbaru Local Government area, Anambra state, have dragged the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, and 10 others to an Awka Federal High court for keeping them in black out despite an order to reconnect them by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

Those sued (respondents) include EEDC, Engr. Onyebueke Nwokoroafor ( business manager Ogbaru), Mr. Emeka, (feeder manager),:Kingsley Chidebelu(marketer), Uchendu Ifeoma, Okonkwo C.S., Omenyi C.U., Amadi Jude, Okafor Obianuju, Agu Eucharia and Madu Elizabeth.

The plaintiffs, Chief, Hon. Dominic Ezebuenyi, Mr. Remigius Muoka, Chief Alphonsus Ufomba and Mr. Exe Fear God, (for themselves and residents of Onyebarachi, G-Muoka, Starlight Agulu, Nneogidi streets and some parts of Obodoukwu road, covering 96 customers of Akpirikpo 3 transformer feeder, Atani water works 11kv).

The plaintiffs prayed the court for cost of #10 million against the defendants jointly and severally as general and exemplary damages for breach of duty and loses in financial, health, and safety free security and general quality of life by the claimants.

Also for an order of the court directing the respondents to comply with the directives contained in the ruling of National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, with respect to reconnecting the claimants .

An order directing the respondents to forthwith reconnect the claimants electricity supply at Okpoko pending the determination of the substantive suit No/FHC/Awka/CS/11/2026.

An interim order of injunction restraining the defendants jointly and severally, from tampering or further disconnecting the electricity supply to the premises of 96 customers of EEDC at Okpoko represented by the claimants pending the determination of the substantive suit.

An order of court directing the respondents to comply with all court orders concerning the reconnection of Electricity to the claimant’s premises at Okpoko upon being served with the court’s order.

The first plaintiff, Chief Hon. Dominic Ezebuenyi, has in his affidavit stated that they have severally protested the outrageous and unreasonable estimated bills beyond the energy they consumed, including but not limited to damages and stealing of their various 16mm recline cables in the guise of disconnection which the defendants intentionally ignored the claimants.

He said also that the defendants fraudulently over billed the claimants from 2020 till date and has blatantly refused to adjust the bill of claimants as contained in the NERC ruling of 2025.

When the case came up for hearing on March 6th 2026, it was adjourned to 12th March 2026.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Adopt Petroleum Industry Act model for host community benefits – Expert urges mining sector

Peter Anayo

NNPC Limited uncovers coordinated Sabotage Campaign Against it’s  Leadership

Editor

NLC Commends Dangote Refinery, Urges FG to Sell Crude in Naira to Reduce Fuel Prices

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO