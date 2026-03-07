Tinubu to Armed Forces: Together we’ll prevail over insecurity

L-R: National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, during the interfaith breaking of fast with members of the Armed Forces at the State House, Abuja. Friday, February 6, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday night assured Nigerians and members of the Armed Forces that the country would ultimately prevail against all forms of insecurity.

The president said the sacrifices of Nigeria’s brave servicemen and women would never be in vain.

Tinubu gave the assurance during an interfaith breaking of fast with members of the Armed Forces at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of officers and men serving on the frontlines.

“I have listened to the Chief of Army Staff on my recent approvals to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“My duty is to thank all of you on behalf of a grateful nation, knowing fully well that many times you are away from your families.”

He noted that many military personnel continue to face attacks from bandits and terrorists while defending the nation.

“Some of you are facing attacks by bandits and terrorists, I commend your courage, sacrifice and professionalism as you put your lives on the line in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens,”

The president said the gallant efforts of the Armed Forces had continued to degrade the capabilities of terrorist groups and bandits operating across the country.

“You have been working tirelessly to serve the country and protect our sovereignty.

“This nation will always be grateful to you, and your sacrifices will not be in vain, I assure you,” he said.

Tinubu also assured the Armed Forces of continued investment in modern equipment, intelligence and logistics to enhance operational effectiveness.

He thanked Nigerians for their endurance and support during the ongoing economic reforms.

“I am happy to inform you that your sacrifices and those of fellow citizens are not in vain, we are now coming out of the dark tunnel,”

Tinubu also extended his sympathy to the Government and people of Borno State over the recent terrorist attack in the state.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Oluwafemi Oluyode, represented by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, commended the President for approvals that had enhanced the welfare of personnel.

“I want to appreciate the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the opportunity to mark the breaking of fast for both faiths,

“This unique period offers us the opportunity to renew our service and commitment to our fatherland,” he said.

Shaibu thanked the president for approving the upward review of salaries and allowances of members of the Armed Forces.

“These approvals also extend to equipment procurement and the provision of decent accommodation for members of the Armed Forces,

“They will go a long way in enhancing our operational efficiency, and they are well received by all members of the Armed Forces,” Shaibu added.

