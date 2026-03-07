Positioning Nigeria to lead Inter-Africa Trade with focus on expanding trade financing opportunities , strengthening institutional support for women -led business within Africa framework, held in Abuja

From left …Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr.Jumoke Oduwole, Representative of the Vice-President And Deputy Chief of Staff to the Office of the Vice President Sen.Ibrahim Hadeija and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Commence Hon. Ahmed Muhammed Munir during the Colloquium in honour of women’s role in industry trade and investment with Theme — Positioning Nigeria to Lead Inter-Africa Trade with focus on expanding trade financing opportunities and strengthening institutional support for women -led business within the Africa framework, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left… Minister of industry, trade and investment Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Representative of the Vice President /deputy chief staff to the vice president office Sen Ibrahim Hadeija , Chairman House of representative committee on Commence Hon Ahmed Muhammed Munir and President Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture [NACCIMA] Engr Jani Ibrahim , during the Colloquium in honour of women’s roll in industry trade and Investment Theme — Positioning Nigeria to Lead Inter-Africa Trade will focus on expanding trade financing opportunities and Strengthening institutional support for women -led Business within the Africa frame work,held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2