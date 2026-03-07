31.2 C
Lagos
March 7, 2026
Trending now

H.E Archbishop Isaac Idahosa announces Easter Special Program: “The Cross and Beyond”…

Congratulations to Dr. Ngozi Olejeme: Icon of Niger Delta Womanhood

Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton empowers 300 widows in Imo

Army tasks senior NCOs on application of leadership skills to boost operational…

Tinubu assigns 65 envoys to foreign missions, UN

Deputy Speaker, other APC chieftains address supporters during APC Congress held in…

Positioning Nigeria to lead Inter-Africa Trade with focus on expanding trade financing…

Tinubu to Armed Forces: Together we’ll prevail over insecurity

APC National Convention Committee pledges to meet expectations of Nigerians at inaugural…

ADC invites Nigerians, fence-sitters to register , participate as court dismisses Kachikwu’s…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Positioning Nigeria to lead Inter-Africa Trade with focus on expanding trade financing opportunities , strengthening institutional support for women -led business within Africa framework, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo07

From left …Minister of  Industry, Trade and Investment  Dr.Jumoke Oduwole, Representative of the Vice-President And Deputy Chief of Staff to the Office of the Vice President Sen.Ibrahim Hadeija and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Commence Hon. Ahmed  Muhammed  Munir during the Colloquium in honour of women’s role in industry trade and investment with Theme —  Positioning  Nigeria to Lead  Inter-Africa Trade with focus on expanding trade financing opportunities and strengthening institutional support for women -led business within the Africa framework, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left… Minister of industry, trade and investment  Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Representative of the Vice President /deputy chief staff to the vice president office Sen Ibrahim Hadeija , Chairman House of representative committee on Commence Hon Ahmed  Muhammed  Munir  and President Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture [NACCIMA] Engr Jani Ibrahim , during the Colloquium in honour of women’s roll in industry trade and Investment  Theme —  Positioning  Nigeria to Lead  Inter-Africa Trade will focus on expanding trade financing opportunities and Strengthening institutional support for women -led Business within the Africa frame work,held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

PFN Lagos Chapter marks strategic, spiritual milestones, one year of transformative impact

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 31,2024

Editor

Funeral Service of Otunba (Dr) Felix Babatunde Obada ,who died at 72, held at Our Saviour’s Church TBS in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO