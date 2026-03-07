Police restructing by new IGP, Disu welcome development – activist Nwangwu

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An Abuja based human rights activist, Chukwuma Nwangwu, at the weekend expressed satisfaction with the restructuring of Nigeria Police Force by the new Inspector General of Police, IGP, Tunde Disu, which he started with the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin who was sacked just six months as FPRO.

According to Nwangwu the sack of Hundeyin did not mean that he was not up and doing but the fact remains that the new IGP wants a team he will like to work with to better the police force some of who have been labeled bad eggs.

Fuming, the activist disclosed that, “The expectation is that this Tsunami by new IGP will not spare those bad eggs in the police force who abuse human rights and believe that they are above the law.

“I commend IGP Disu for this shake up that started with the removal of FPRO, Hundeyin.

The restructuring will be incomplete if the likes of ACP Moses Jolugbo, that heads the Special Investigation Unit, SIU, Force headquarters, Abuja, are not removed and a panel set up to investigate them over the uncountable number of lleged human rights abuses recorded in that SIU.

“That SIU set up by the immediate past IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, is the most corrupt police establishment in the country.

It is a place where suspects are kept for three months, six months and above without charging them to court just for financial benefit from them and Moses and his men will tell you the IGP is aware of their human rights abuses.

They change minor cases to murder just to deny suspects bail.

“To show proof of what I am saying, let the new IGP set up a panel to investigate SIU and police stations where they keep suspects that include, Asokoro Police station, Abottoir, Wuse, Secretariat, and others.

The panel should look at the date of arrest of suspects, date of release, offence and why suspects are not arraigned in court.

“What right has a police officer to keep a suspect beyond the constitutional time of 48 hours unless for murder cases.

Most of the suspects have minor cases but the complainant will use money to ask the police at SIU to detain a suspect beyond what the law says

“It is high time human rights activists like Sowore Omoyele, Very Darkman, media practitioners, Barr. Deju Adeyaju, MD Abubakar and Berekete radio exposed the atrocities allegedly being perpetrated at SIU, Abuja and call for investigation of Moses and his men over the said human rights abuses,” he stated.

