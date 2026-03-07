32.8 C
March 7, 2026
Latest news

Land Tussle : Uwazuruike spits fire over arrest of five of his boys

by Peter Anayo04

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

The founder of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra , MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike at the weekend fumed over alleged arrest of his five boys in a land related issue.

He warned that the police have no right to intervene in a land matter especially when the case is before a court of competent jurisdiction.

It was gathered that police operatives drafted from the İmo State Command, Tigerbase Unit, Shell Camp, Owerri, re-arrested five of his members in the early hours of Saturday.

Uwazuruike listed their names to include, comrades Francis Adike, Uchenna Udoye, Marcell Okonkwo, Obed Gabriel, and Chiemerie Okwaranyia through a statement signed and issued to newsmen by his Director of information, Mazi Chris Mocha.

According to Uwazuruike the latest arrest was in connection with a disputed land which is currently under litigation at the Imo State High Court, Owerri.

​He stated that the matter was last heard on February 27, 2026, under Suit No. HOW/127/2026 before Honourable Justice Eke, and lamented the non-appearance of the defendant, Mr. Nwaozuzu.

The MASSOB boss contended that rather than the defendant to pursue the matter through the Court process, the opposing party in the land dispute had repeatedly chosen police intervention.

​The latest development follows a separate fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Ralph Uwazuruike against police authorities in Suit No. HOW/57/2026, where the MASSOB leader is challenging what he described as “persistent police summons, threats of arrest, and intimidation” concerning the same civil matter.

​Reacting, Uwazuruike’s Counsels argued that police involvement in a matter already before a court amounts to harassment and an infringement on his constitutional rights to liberty and freedom of movement.

The same suit seeks judicial orders restraining the police from further interference and demanded the sum of ₦100 million as damages for alleged rights violations.

​Uwazuruike disclosed further that the fundamental rights enforcement suit was scheduled for hearing on March 5, 2026, but police representatives from the Tiger Base unit reportedly didn’t appear in Court , a situation he said calls for serious concerns about respect for judicial processes
.
According to him, “When a matter is already before a competent Court, all the parties are bound by the law to obey the Court rather than resorting to actions that would undermine due process.”

​He emphasized that BİM-MASSOB is a peaceful organization and would remain so, warning that using law enforcement agents to resolve land dispute usually creates unnecessary tension.

 

