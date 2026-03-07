H.E Archbishop Isaac Idahosa announces Easter Special Program: “The Cross and Beyond” set to feed less privileged

Lekki, Nigeria – God First Ministry Inc. is thrilled to announce its upcoming Easter special program, “The Cross and Beyond,” a Good Friday event scheduled for Friday, 3rd April 2026, at 11:00 PM. The inspirational program will be hosted at the God First Ministry New Dawn Centre, located opposite White House, Gedege, Ikota First Gate Bus Stop.

Among the invited guests are Apostle General Anselm Madubuko renowned for his impactful ministry and teachings., a father of faith, very humble great man of God full of wisdom and Grace.

Apostle Victor James, a man of God with an Apostolic Grace for acceleration, a man of God with a stupendous anointing. Adding his profound perspective to the celebration. While- H.E. Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa remain the host who will lead the proceedings with spiritual insight and guidance .

– The New Dawn Voices choir will provide soul-stirring renditions throughout the program, enriching the worship experience

Slated to commence on Friday, 3rd April 2026, 11:00 PM at God First Ministry New Dawn Centre, opposite White House, Gedege, Ikota First Gate Bus Stop, Lekki

“The Cross and Beyond” focuses on reflecting the significance of the crucifixion and its transformative impact on faith and redemption. The program aims to inspire attendees to deepen their spiritual journey and embrace the message of hope beyond the cross.

According to the host, H.E Archbishop Isaac Idahosa, the program will emphasize on the efficacy of the power of God resurrecting His son Jesus, highlighting the resurrection power of God available to everyone who believe.

In line with his usual commitment to supporting the needy, H.E Archbishop Isaac Idahosa has organized special initiatives to uplift the community:

. BUSINESS EPOWERMENT:* some individuals will receive support to boost their businesses, fostering economic growth and self-sustainability.

– SUPPORT FOR THE LESS PRIVILEGED: Foodstuffs will be distributed to widows and the less privileged, providing essential aid to those in need.

God First Ministry Inc. is dedicated to spreading the gospel through impactful programs, spiritual teachings, and inspirational music, fostering community faith and development.

EVERYDAY IS A PLUS.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2