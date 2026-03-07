Deputy Speaker Hon. Kalu debunks allegations of his NYSC, law degree certificate forgery by CSOs

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu said he has taken note of a press conference organized by a coalition led by the Civil Society Groups of Good Governance (CSGGG), wherein certain allegations were raised concerning his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participation and his attendance of the Nigerian Law School.

In a release issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Deputy Speaker Mr Livinus Nwabughiogu, he said that ordinarily, the office would not dignify speculative claims and politically coloured narratives with an official response.

However, in the interest of public clarity and to prevent deliberate misinformation from gaining traction, it has become necessary to address the issues raised.

According to him, first and foremost, it must be clearly stated that the allegations being circulated remain unproven claims arising from a petition that has neither been substantiated nor determined by any competent authority.

The Deputy Speaker remains a duly qualified legal practitioner and a respected public servant whose professional credentials have been examined at multiple stages of his career.

He said it is important to recall that Kalu was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 2011 and subsequently enrolled as a legal practitioner of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a process governed by the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Law School with rigorous verification of academic and statutory requirements.

It reads: “At no time since his call to the Bar has any competent legal authority invalidated his qualification or professional status.

“Recent media reports indicate that the current controversy stems from a petition written by a former official of the Nigerian Bar Association requesting that the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) examine aspects of the Deputy Speaker’s academic and service records.

“The mere existence of a petition does not amount to proof of wrongdoing, and it would be deeply irresponsible to attempt to convict any individual in the court of public opinion”.

The release dismissed the coalition’s attempt to present speculation as established fact saying it is therefore premature, misleading, and inconsistent with the principles of fairness and due process which civil society organisations themselves claim to defend.

Furthermore, several independent voices and civic organisations have already cautioned against the politicisation of the matter, describing the ongoing narrative as part of a coordinated smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the reputation of a rising national figure.

The release also hinted that a youth organisation recently stated that no verified official report exists indicting the Deputy Speaker and noted that previous verification exercises confirmed the validity of his NYSC certificate.

Deputy Speaker has said that he has never forged any credentials or falsified any official record.

Similar accusations were raised during previous political contests in 2023 and were dismissed in legal proceedings where he categorically affirmed the authenticity of his credentials.

He added that it is therefore troubling that some groups have chosen to recycle unverified allegations at a time when the Deputy Speaker is deeply engaged in national legislative responsibilities.

He assured that public office holders must remain accountable, but accountability must operate within the framework of law, evidence, and due process: not media sensationalism.

The Deputy Speaker therefore, urges members of the public to disregard attempts to politicize the issue and to allow relevant statutory bodies, if they deem it necessary, to examine any petition placed before them to do their job. Nigeria’s democracy is strengthened not by speculation or character assassination, but by adherence to truth, fairness, and institutional processes.

He also pledged to continue to discharge his duties with integrity, transparency, and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people.

