Congratulations to Dr. Ngozi Olejeme: Icon of Niger Delta Womanhood

Hon. Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Special Duties, Coordinator of Ohanaeze Youth Wing South-South Zone, Director-General of the Unified Non-Natives Bayelsa State and former Financial Secretary of Ohanaeze Youth Wing Worldwide, extends warm congratulations to Dr. Ngozi Olejeme on the distinguished honour conferred on her today, March 7, 2026, at the Mariam Babangida International Centre, as part of activities marking the global observance of International Women’s Day.

According to Arthur-Ugwa, the conferment of the revered title “Ugo Nwanyi” by the Asaba Development Union Women Wing is a befitting tribute to a remarkable woman whose life journey reflects courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to social advancement. He described the recognition as a celebration of purposeful leadership and an acknowledgment of Dr. Olejeme’s tireless efforts in uplifting communities and championing the cause of women.

As National Vice President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Olejeme has carved a distinguished path in public service, emerging as a strong voice for unity, equity, and the collective aspirations of Ndigbo. Her emergence as the first woman from the South-South region to occupy the prestigious office underscores her trailblazing spirit and her unwavering dedication to inclusive leadership.

Arthur-Ugwa further noted that Dr. Olejeme’s humanitarian footprint continues to resonate across communities through initiatives that empower women, mentor young people, and provide hope for the less privileged. Her steadfast advocacy for justice, development, and the dignity of women has earned her widespread admiration across the Niger Delta and beyond.

He concluded by applauding her enduring contributions to nation-building and prayed that the Almighty grants her greater wisdom, vitality, and opportunities to continue impacting lives and advancing the ideals of service and leadership.

