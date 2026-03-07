Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton empowers 300 widows in Imo

A renowned humanitarian and proud daughter of Mbaise in Imo State, High Chief (Dr.) Princess Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, has empowered over 300 widows and vulnerable women across the Owerri Zone, in a remarkable demonstration of compassion and service to humanity.

The empowerment programme, which took place at the Palace of the Eze of Ngor Okpala, HRH Eze Engr. Fredrick Nwachukwu brought together community leaders, traditional rulers, women groups and beneficiaries from different communities within the zone.

During the event, the widows received food materials and cash support, aimed at helping them meet basic needs and strengthen their small-scale businesses.

The initiative was widely applauded as a timely intervention to support women who often face severe economic hardship after losing their spouses.

Many of the beneficiaries expressed heartfelt appreciation to High Chief (Dr.) Nwoga-Ecton described the empowerment as a lifeline that would help them take better care of their families.

Some widows, while offering prayers for the philanthropist, noted that the gesture had restored hope and dignity in their lives.

Fondly known as Ada Imo and Adaure, High Chief (Dr.) Princess Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton has earned widespread admiration for her consistent humanitarian efforts both within Nigeria and internationally.

Through her philanthropic activities and foundations, she has continued to support widows, children, and vulnerable communities with interventions in healthcare, welfare and economic empowerment.

Community stakeholders who attended the programme commended the Mbaise-born philanthropist for her generosity and dedication to uplifting the less privileged, noting that her actions reflect true leadership and compassion.

Observers say the initiative further reinforces her growing reputation as one of the most impactful humanitarians of this generation, whose commitment to humanity continues to inspire hope across Imo State and beyond.

