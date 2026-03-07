Attack on ADC Secretariat -a threat to democratic participation, political freedom – Amaechi

•Ex-minister’s convoy attacked by gunmen

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has described the attack on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secretariat in Rivers State as a threat to democratic participation and political freedom.

The ADC Secretariat in Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area, hometown of the former Rivers governor, was burnt down by suspected political thugs.

Amaechi, who visited the Secretariat on Friday to ascertain the level of destruction, called for a thorough investigation into the incident by the police.

The former Minister who gunmen suspected to be political thugs attacked his convoy after Omuanwa in an attempt to deny him access to his community, Ubima, urged law enforcement authorities to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend the suspected arsonists behind the incident.

Amaechi, who officially completed his electronic registration as a member of the ADC, while addressing party members and supporters, appealed for calm and cautioned against actions that could escalate tensions.

He said, “I will thank the commissioner of police and the director of DSS. They showed a lot of professionalism; immediately, I made contact with them.

“In fact, I wasn’t expecting that kind of cooperation. I thought they would be behind these criminals and not render support.

But all of us will agree that the police came out, the NSCDC came out, and the DSS came out.

So we are grateful to them. I’m grateful to them, especially those of them who are here.

“But they must also know that this cannot continue. The way they will show us that this cannot continue is that they must prosecute those who are involved in this crime.”

Amaechi urged the governor of the state to make efforts to provide adequate security in all parts of the state, to avert anarchy.

He encouraged members of the party to commence massive mobilisation, adding that the target is the presidency.

He said, ‘I have been a governor, and I know the consequences of not protecting the lives of people.’ The people will begin to protect their lives by themselves because they don’t want to die.

“But for now everybody should calm down. Everybody should thank the Commissioner of Police. Everybody should thank the Director of SSS and the Commandant of NSCDC.

“Our role is to be calm, is to be peaceful. We are marching to Aso Rock. What they are doing is a distraction. What they are doing will not put food on your table.

Amaechi also expressed concern about the economic situation in the country, saying, “We are hungry. If you are not hungry, tell them I am hungry.

People are dropping dead every day because of hunger. And there are few people who are stealing our money, and they say we should keep quiet. We can no longer keep quiet.

“ADC Rivers State, you must register en masse. You must make sure that we have enough members to surprise them. On election day, they will know whether we will vote or not,” he said.

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the attack and promised to apprehend those responsible.

