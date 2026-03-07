Army tasks senior NCOs on application of leadership skills to boost operational effectiveness

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army has called on its Senior Non-commissioned Officers (NCOs) to apply the knowledge and skills acquired from a just-concluded leadership, awareness, and development course 14/2026, aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and strengthen collaboration with other security agencies.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division, Major General Eric Emekeh, made the call on Friday during the closing ceremony of the training held at the 6 Division headquarters in Port Harcourt from March 2nd to 6th, 2026.

Major General Emehah, represented by the Chief of Staff, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Emmanuel Adamu, commended the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for choice of the Division for the leadership programme for personnel.

He emphasized the importance of the training in strengthening the leadership capacity of Senior NCOs who occupy critical positions within operational command structures and play critical roles in mission execution.

The GOC stated that the initiative had significantly broadened the participants’ leadership principles, interagency cooperation and responsible social media use.

“The course has broadened the knowledge of participants on leadership and interagency collaboration as well as the responsible use of social media.

“I urge the participants to deploy the knowledge gained in their units and formations to bridge the obvious gaps, especially while operating in a joint and interagency environment,” Emekah said.

He emphasised that applying the skills gained during the training would help close operational gaps, particularly in joint operations and inter-agency environments where effective coordination remains vital to addressing evolving security threats.

He congratulated the participants on completing the course and urged them to translate their newfound knowledge into practical actions.

“Accordingly, I want to congratulate the participants for successfully completing the course and I urge them to deploy the knowledge gained in their units and formations to bridge the obvious gaps, especially while operating in a joint and interagency environment.

“Once more, I sincerely thank the organizers for their diligence in conducting the course.

“The Nigerian Army has been working to strengthen its leadership and operational capabilities, and this training is part of those efforts. The army’s commitment to enhancing the skills of its personnel is expected to improve its overall performance in addressing security challenges in the country,” he said.

The GOC further praised the organisers for their dedication and professionalism in delivering the course, expressing appreciation to the representative of the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre and his team for facilitating the training which he described as a valuable investment in strengthening the leadership backbone of the Nigerian Army.

