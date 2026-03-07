31.2 C
Lagos
March 7, 2026
Trending now

H.E Archbishop Isaac Idahosa announces Easter Special Program: “The Cross and Beyond”…

Congratulations to Dr. Ngozi Olejeme: Icon of Niger Delta Womanhood

Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton empowers 300 widows in Imo

Army tasks senior NCOs on application of leadership skills to boost operational…

Tinubu assigns 65 envoys to foreign missions, UN

Deputy Speaker, other APC chieftains address supporters during APC Congress held in…

Positioning Nigeria to lead Inter-Africa Trade with focus on expanding trade financing…

Tinubu to Armed Forces: Together we’ll prevail over insecurity

APC National Convention Committee pledges to meet expectations of Nigerians at inaugural…

ADC invites Nigerians, fence-sitters to register , participate as court dismisses Kachikwu’s…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Army tasks senior NCOs on application of leadership skills to boost operational effectiveness

by Peter Anayo04

 

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

The Nigerian Army has called on its Senior Non-commissioned Officers (NCOs) to apply the knowledge and skills acquired from a just-concluded leadership, awareness, and development course 14/2026, aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and strengthen collaboration with other security agencies.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division, Major General Eric Emekeh, made the call on Friday during the closing ceremony of the training held at the 6 Division headquarters in Port Harcourt from March 2nd to 6th, 2026.

Major General Emehah, represented by the Chief of Staff, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Emmanuel Adamu, commended the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for choice of the Division for the leadership programme for personnel.

He emphasized the importance of the training in strengthening the leadership capacity of Senior NCOs who occupy critical positions within operational command structures and play critical roles in mission execution.

The GOC stated that the initiative had significantly broadened the participants’ leadership principles, interagency cooperation and responsible social media use.

“The course has broadened the knowledge of participants on leadership and interagency collaboration as well as the responsible use of social media.

“I urge the participants to deploy the knowledge gained in their units and formations to bridge the obvious gaps, especially while operating in a joint and interagency environment,” Emekah said.

He emphasised that applying the skills gained during the training would help close operational gaps, particularly in joint operations and inter-agency environments where effective coordination remains vital to addressing evolving security threats.

He congratulated the participants on completing the course and urged them to translate their newfound knowledge into practical actions.

“Accordingly, I want to congratulate the participants for successfully completing the course and I urge them to deploy the knowledge gained in their units and formations to bridge the obvious gaps, especially while operating in a joint and interagency environment.

“Once more, I sincerely thank the organizers for their diligence in conducting the course.

“The Nigerian Army has been working to strengthen its leadership and operational capabilities, and this training is part of those efforts. The army’s commitment to enhancing the skills of its personnel is expected to improve its overall performance in addressing security challenges in the country,” he said.

The GOC further praised the organisers for their dedication and professionalism in delivering the course, expressing appreciation to the representative of the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre and his team for facilitating the training which he described as a valuable investment in strengthening the leadership backbone of the Nigerian Army.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ondo farmers get court endorsement to farm in Oluwa Forest Reserve

Editor

Civil Society Coalition Calls on Sanwo-Olu Not to Rescind Demolition Decision

Editor

Governor Mbah hosts Enugu-born Nedu Wazobia , Husband Material

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO