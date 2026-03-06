Wike advices incoming Kuje Council Chairman to be ‘home Chairman’, pledges to deliver more projects

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In recognition of the support given to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and candidates aligned with his administration in the just concluded Area Council Election in Kuje, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr.Nyesom Wike,reiterated that

the Federal Government would continue to deliver projects to the Area.

Wike who gave the assurance on Thursday during a thank-you visit to Kuje Area Council to appreciate residents for their support in the recent council elections,

warned the incoming council chairman against abandoning the people after assuming office.

Addressing traditional rulers, political leaders and residents, Wike stressed that politics should be a covenant between leaders and the people, noting that elected officials must fulfil their promises.

“Politics should be a contract between those elected and the people who elected them. It is not where our people vote for you and at the end of the day you disappear,” Wike said.

The minister noted that his visit to Kuje was part of President Tinubu’s directive that government officials must return to communities to appreciate their support rather than take it for granted.

According to him, the administration had already delivered key projects requested by the people of the council.

Wike recalled that during a previous town hall meeting in Kuje, traditional rulers had requested the completion of the road from Airport Junction to Kuje and the dualisation of the Kuje Garage Road.

He said the Garage Road project had already been completed and commissioned, while the Airport Road to Kuje project, being handled by Arab Contractors, had returned to site and was expected to be completed before the third anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.

“We did not only award the Garage Road; it has been completed and commissioned. The contractor handling the Airport Road to Kuje has also returned to site and assured us the road will be ready for inauguration during the President’s third anniversary,” he said.

Wike further disclosed that the 16-kilometre Kuje–Gwagwalada road, being constructed by Gilmor Engineering Nigeria Limited, was progressing steadily and could be ready for commissioning by June.

He assured residents that additional projects would commence once the newly elected chairman assumes office.

“By the time your chairman is sworn in, we will sit with the traditional rulers and decide which of the roads you mentioned we will start first,” he said.

The minister also cautioned the incoming council chairman against distancing himself from the people after assuming office, stressing that leadership at the grassroots level requires constant engagement with residents.

“Don’t be an away chairman. Be a home chairman. When you were campaigning, you were always at home. Now that you have won, do not run away from your people,” Wike warned.

He added that power and money often change people quickly, urging the incoming chairman to remain humble and committed to the welfare of the people.

“Power and money are two things that can change a man within seconds. But I believe you will not abandon your people,” he said.

Wike expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the council election in Kuje, describing the results as a reflection of the people’s confidence in the administration.

Earlier, the outgoing Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo, thanked the minister for visiting the council to appreciate residents for their peaceful conduct before and after the elections.

describing Wike as a unifier and bridge builder whose leadership had accelerated development across the FCT,

Sabo also urged residents to support the incoming administration to ensure continuity of development in the council.

Kuje Area Council Chairman-elect, Danjuma Samuel Shekwolo thanked the minister for backing his campaign and vowed to deliver democratic benefits to residents.

He requested the minister’s assistance in building crucial roads connecting Kuje to nearby communities like Gwagwa, Rubochi, and Kebi, aiming to stimulate economic growth.

Shekwolo assured Kuje residents that his administration would collaborate with the FCT Administration to upgrade infrastructure and drive development in the area council.