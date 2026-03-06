Signing of MoU between Fed Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, Fed Ministry of Women Affairs on Accelerating access to financing for female-led medium-sized businesses to Scale for Africa

From right… Minister of state for Industry Trade and Investment Sen, John Owan Enoh, Minister of Industry Trade and Investment Dr Jumuoke Oduwole and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman -Ibrahim, during the siging MoU between the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment and Federal Ministry of Women affairs and Social Development, on Accelerating access to financial for Female -led Medium -Sized Business to Scale for Africa at a Colloquium in Honour of women’s role in industry, Trade and Investment, held in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

