Plateau APC chairman assured all aspirants of equal playing ground

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)  Plateau State chapter, Hon. Rufus Bature, has expressed confidence that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is winning the 2027 presidential election overwhelmingly.

Bature, who was re-elected to spearhead the affairs of APC in Plateau for another four (4) years tenure, believed that million Nigerians are willing to cast their votes for President Tinubu based on the sterling leadership quality demonstrated.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Jos, the chairman revealed that Plateau people have high expectations, expecting as such, “APC leadership would develop policy framework that would align with government programmes to ensure dividends of democracy trickle down to the grassroot.

He emphasizes a level playing field for all aspirants who have the intension of contesting the local government elections in September this year 2026 and also the general elections 2027, especially the former PDP members.

According to Bature, “all members have equal rights and privileges. By provision of the new electoral act, we can elect our candidates or aspirants by way of direct primaries or consensus.

“If we do not agree on a consensus, definitely we will have to do the direct primaries.
And therefore, as a party, we will create a level playing ground for every individual who wants to aspire to any position”, he promised.

Finding revealed that a few days after the APC congress in Plateau some individuals expressed dissatisfaction with the whole process as leaders emerged through consensus.

Bature, acknowledged that “well, in every situation, you don’t have 100% acceptance.Normally in a consensus you find people that are disgruntled. But APC  have mechanisms in which internal issues within the party that were use to placate these people and that is ongoing.

“We believe that at the end of the day everybody will feel satisfied that he’s been carried along.”

The chairman also assured  party’s readiness to leverage on the ongoing APC membership registration to gain more followers in the state.

