Obasanjo a great believer in democracy, says PDP, lauds his service to Nigeria

. Obasanjo at 89: A living lesson in leadership , public service – Abiodun

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended birthday greetings and well- wishes to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as a great believer in democracy.

While lauding Obasanjo’s service to Nigeria, in a statement, the PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, described the former President as a great leader and a statesman of historic significance who ensured that democracy survived in Nigeria.

The party recalled Obasanjo’s pivotal role in consolidating democracy and stabilising the republic at a critical moment in Nigeria’s history.

Describing him as the first Military Head of State to voluntarily hand over power to a democratically elected administration, PDP recallwd that Obasanjo set a precedent for democratic transition.

The PDP also remembered Obasanjo’s tenure, saying he was the first President of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, noting his contributions to the country’s development.

The party celebrated Obasanjo’s commitment to democracy and his efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

On his birthday, the PDP wished Obasanjo continued good health and a happy birthday, acknowledging his enduring legacy in Nigerian politics.

The statement reflected the PDP’s appreciation for Obasanjo’s service to the nation, recognising his impact on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The statement reads: “We celebrate a great believer in democracy and a statesman of historic significance-the first Military Head of State to voluntarily hand over power to a democratically elected administration.

“As the pioneer presidential candidate of our party and the first President of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, you played a pivotal role in consolidating democracy and stabilizing our republic at a critical moment in our national history.

“On this special occasion, we celebrate your service to the nation and wish you continued good health and a very happy birthday,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as an enduring study in leadership, public service, and national responsibility for younger generations as he celebrates his 89th birthday.

Governor Abiodun made the remark during the 89th birthday lecture in honour of the elder statesman, themed “The Global Africa Enlightenment: From Chains to Renaissance,” held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday in Abeokuta.

According to the governor, national development depends on strong institutions and leaders who are willing to think beyond immediate interests.

He noted that the theme of the lecture reflects Africa’s historical journey—from the experience of colonial domination to the ongoing pursuit of dignity, development, and progress.

Abiodun stressed that the future of Africa lies in strengthening institutions, investing in knowledge, and building societies that uphold justice, innovation, and unity.

He recalled that the establishment of the National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS) during Obasanjo’s administration laid a strong foundation for economic restructuring, fiscal discipline, and reforms in the public sector.

The governor further noted that during Obasanjo’s presidency from 1999 to 2007, several significant reforms were introduced to reposition the Nigerian economy. These included the creation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the banking sector reforms of 2003, and transformative reforms in the telecommunications industry.

“Beyond Nigeria, Baba, your influence has extended across Africa and the wider international community, particularly in the area of conflict resolution and diplomacy.

“Over the years, you served as a mediator and peace envoy in several regional conflicts, including efforts in Liberia, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Through the African Union, the United Nations, and various global initiatives, you have consistently promoted dialogue as a pathway to peace and stability.

“Young Africans must study figures like Baba, not merely to celebrate their achievements but to understand the principles that guide their decisions. They must learn how leadership, when driven by purpose and service, can influence the direction of a nation and even a continent,” he added.

Governor Abiodun also noted that as military Head of State, Obasanjo played a significant role in supporting liberation movements across the continent.

He recalled that Nigeria stood firmly against apartheid and colonial rule because Obasanjo believed that the freedom of one African nation is closely tied to the freedom of all.

Delivering the lecture titled “The Global Africa Enlightenment: From Chains to Renaissance,” the Haitian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Africa, Jean Robert Pillard, said history binds people together while culture reminds humanity of its shared identity.

Pillard noted that culture should not be seen as nostalgia but as proof that separation among African peoples was political rather than spiritual.

He explained that the concept of the Global Africa Enlightenment is not an invention but a reunion of peoples with shared history and heritage, adding that while history preserves memory, destiny requires action.

According to the ambassador, former President Obasanjo’s call for a Global Africa Enlightenment is not merely poetic expression but a policy direction and blueprint for the renewal of African civilisation.

Also speaking at the event, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, described the celebrant as a role model for many Nigerians and Africans.

He added that generations yet unborn would continue to benefit from Obasanjo’s immense contributions to the development of Nigeria and the African continent

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2