Nigeria has capacity to track visa over-stayers -Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says Nigeria now has the capacity to track visa over-stayers through its Integrated Operation Centre (IOC).

Tunji-Ojo revealed this during the day one of the Ministry of Interior and its Agencies, 2026 Sectoral Retreat in Abuja on Thursday.

The three days retreat is themed, ”Accountable Leadership, Measurable Impact: Reviewing Results, Renewing Commitments”.

He said that the ministry through the Nigeria immigration Service (NIS) could now take charge of Nigeria’s border space with real-time record and data of every traveler into Nigeria, as well as the tracking of visa over-stayers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IOC, consisting of cyber security and network operating units is an AI–driven multilayered system that strengthens the reforms in border and migration management as well as expatriate administration.

”We can now know the exact number of people that have overstayed in our country and make the number available,” he said.

He also said that the ministry was now fully prepared to go after immigrants who have overstayed just as was done in other countries.

”We are also going after them and with the NIS we have today, I am proud to say our border is standing on the firm foundation of technology.

”We have been able to harmonise our data, and we will equip our force to provide security for Nigerians,” the minister said.

The minister added that until the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was able to capture and have the date of all Nigerians, there was still a lot of work to be done.

”Not until every Nigerian is captured, we cannot say we have succeeded as there is a lot to be done,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo further said that President Bola Tinubu had achieved a lot in the ministry, adding that there was however, a need to identify lapses with the aim of correction for better performance and not condemnation.

”We are interested in perfection. If it is not 100 per cent then it is not 100 per cent.

”There will be repercussions and penalties for non-delivery of targets; this is the era of business unusual, hence we have to deliver,” he said.

He charged the agency heads to redouble efforts in ensuring the mandates of each organisation was achieved in accordance with the President’s security agenda while assuring of adequate support.

NAN also reports that in attendance were heads of the four paramilitary agencies under the ministry; the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), NIS, Federal Fire Service and the NIMC.

The minister charged NCoS to tally its objectives with ensuring that inmates were reformed, rehabilitated and an awaiting asset to the society.

”NSCDC must understand and ensure the protection of all Critical National Asset and Infrastructure (CNAI).

”The NSCDC CG, has given me his word to create a work plan on how to be the lead agency practically and not on paper.

”We need to up our game because there are strategic security responsibility we are to fulfill and so we must ensure to protect the weakest in the society.

”It’s important to sit up as for every great thing achieved in the ministry means there are more to be achieved,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2