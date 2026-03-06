Military foils multiple Boko Haram attacks on Borno communities

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Troops of the Nigerian military deployed to the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have successfully foiled coordinated Boko Haram attacks on Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Minok Communities in Borno state.

The Operation Hadin Kai, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba on Friday said “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have once again successfully thwarted coordinated terrorist attempts to overrun troops’ locations in Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok. ”

The statement said, “The desperate attacks, launched between approximately 2230hrs uptill 0300 hours this morning, were met with overwhelming resistance from alert and determined troops who firmly held their defensive positions despite the intensity of the assaults.”.

Lt Col.Uba further said ” In a well-coordinated response, troops executed simultaneous flanking manoeuvres alongside reinforcement teams drawn from Sectors 1 and 2, decisively routing the attacking terrorists and forcing them into disorganised withdrawals.

In some isolated instances where sections of the defensive perimeter were temporarily breached, troops swiftly counter-attacked and fully regained control of their positions.”,

The theater Command said “During the fierce engagements, several terrorist leaders, including key Amirs(Leaders), were neutralised while a number of insurgent fighters were eliminated during the counter-offensive.

Although some structures within the locations sustained damage during the intense firefights, all bases remain firmly under the control of OPHK troops.”

” In close coordination with the Air Component, multiple precision air strikes were conducted overnight against fleeing terrorist elements and identified hostile positions, further neutralising scores of insurgents and degrading their fighting capability”, the command said.

The statement further said “Ground troops are currently conducting exploitation operations across the affected areas, with recovery of terrorist corpses, weapons and other combat equipment ongoing.

Regrettably, a number of brave soldiers paid the supreme price in the line of duty, including a gallant Officer who fought courageously from the front while leading his troops against the attackers.”

OPHK said “Their sacrifice reflects the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to defending the nation and protecting innocent citizens.

The failed attacks clearly underscore the increasing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained operational pressure across the theatre. Operation HADIN KAI remains firmly in control of the battlespace.”

