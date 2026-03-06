Jubilation in Anambra as State regains oil wells from Delta, expects increment in derivation revenue

The Anambra Government says it has recovered a substantial number of oil wells belonging to the state which were previously attributed to Delta State.

Mr Charles Ofoegbu, Managing Director of the Anambra State Solid Minerals Dvelopment Company and Chairman of Anambra State Petroleum Energy Resources Limited, disclosed this in Awka while briefing journalists on Thursday.

Ofoegbu said the development followed a verification conducted by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission on oil wells located around the Anambra River Basin.

He noted that once the commission’s report was approved, the state would begin to receive additional revenue from oil wells located along the maritime boundary between Anambra State and Delta State.

“Anambra was fully admitted into the list of Nigeria’s oil-producing states in 2025 with an initial production output of about 3,000 barrels per day.

“Some oil wells belonging to the state had previously been subject to boundary disputes with neighbouring states, particularly Delta,” he said.

Ofoegbu also said the state government was collaborating with foreign investors to establish a modular refinery in Osamala in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

“This modular refinery will produce petroleum and diesel to serve Anambra and neighbouring states, thereby generating huge revenue for the state,” he said.

The official added that the government was working to recover additional oil wells currently claimed by Imo State, Rivers State and Enugu State due to boundary issues.

He noted that the recovery would increase the state’s 13 per cent oil derivation from the Federal Government.

Ofoegbu further disclosed that the agency was opening a kaolin mining site at Ukpor to boost the state’s revenue profile.

According to him, the government is also working towards establishing a bentonite processing plant at Achalagu, Nteje, with raw materials sourced from Umuchu and Ufuma.

Ofoegbu said the revenue generated from the oil sector had contributed to the performance of the state administration under Gov. Chukwuma Soludo across several sectors, including the development of the Solution Fun City. (NAN)

