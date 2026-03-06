32.9 C
Investigative hearing on complaints against Nat’l Commission for People with Disability held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo03

L-R… Clerk, House Committee on Disability Matters, Mrs. Lilian Adejoh Momoh; Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Bashiru Dawodu, and a member of the Committee, Hon. Abubakar Ahmad Muhammed, during an investigative Hearing on the complaints against the National Commission for People with Disabilities at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L-R: Director, Human Resources, National Commission for People with Disabilities (NCPD), Mrs Chinwe Eze; Director, Finance and Account, NCPD, Zainab Suleiman Shehu, and Executive Secretary, NCPD, Barr. Ayuba Gufam, Hearing on the complaints against the National Commission for People with Disabilities at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

