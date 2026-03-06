Insecurity: COAS deploys new battalion to Benue

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, says he has deployed a battalion to Kwande Local Government Area of Benue to strengthen security operations and restore law and order in the area.

Shaibu made the disclosure on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Hyacinth Alia in Makurdi.

The COAS explained that beyond kinetic operations, the army was also pursuing non-kinetic strategies by engaging traditional leaders to improve community cooperation and intelligence gathering.

He said that the army was also expanding its aviation assets to improve response time, including plans to provide helicopters for Operation Whirl Stroke.

He assured the Benue Government of the military’s continued commitment to restoring lasting peace in the state.

Shaibu further revealed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment and training of over 28,000 troops within a year to strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

The COAS commended Alia for supporting troops with operational assets, including drones, motorcycles, and vehicles.

He also commended the governor for providing educational support to families of fallen troops.

Shaibu stated his visit to the state was both official and personal, adding that it is a return to a place that had shaped his childhood education.

He explained that the trip included operational visits to the headquarters of Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, 401 Special Brigade, and other formations to assess operational readiness and address challenges faced by troops.

Gov. Hyacinth Alia commended the Nigerian Army and the Federal Government for their continued support in improving security in the state.

Alia, who described the visit as a homecoming, said the COAS was returning to a state that contributed to his early upbringing.

He appreciated the army and the administration of President Tinubu for their commitment to national security, particularly in Benue.

He said the close collaboration between his administration and the military has helped to significantly reduce insecurity across the state.

According to him, when he took over in 2023, about 17 of the state’s 23 LGAs were heavily affected by insecurity, but sustained efforts have reduced the number of high-risk areas to three.

The governor also highlighted recent engagements with Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba, aimed at strengthening cross-border collaboration to tackle insecurity along their shared borders.

He recalled that following a previous security crisis in the state, the Federal Government responded swiftly to his appeal by deploying three battalions within 24 hours. (NAN)

