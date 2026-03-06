Food security remains central to Nigeria’s economic stability – FG

(L–R) …The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr; the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, CON; and the Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, during the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Quarterly Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement Session held on March 6, 2026, in Abuja. Photo: Khalid Ahmed.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that ensuring food security remains central to Nigeria’s economic stability, national independence and poverty reduction.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this at the Quarterly Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement Session convened by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Friday.

The Minister explained that agriculture occupies a strategic position in the broader economic reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, noting that the government is implementing reforms and programmes designed to strengthen agricultural productivity and food supply chains.

“Food security is national security; a nation that feeds itself strengthens its independence, stabilises prices, creates jobs and reduces poverty,” the Minister said.

He noted that the engagement session reflects President Tinubu’s governing philosophy of transparency, accountability and citizens’ participation in governance, stressing that the Federal Government is committed to keeping Nigerians informed and involved in the policy-making process.

“Governance must not operate in isolation from the people; it must be open, responsive and anchored on dialogue.

Today’s engagement demonstrates this administration’s commitment to keeping Nigerians informed and involved,” Idris said.

The Minister explained that when the administration assumed office, Nigeria faced significant economic challenges, including fiscal pressures, subsidy burdens and exchange rate distortions, which required decisive reforms to stabilise the economy and reposition it for sustainable growth.

According to him, the difficult but necessary decisions taken by the President are already yielding encouraging results, with improvements in government revenue, renewed investor confidence and stronger engagement with international partners.

He also highlighted the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen security across farming communities and transportation corridors, noting that improved security is helping farmers return to their fields and boosting agricultural productivity.

The Minister further emphasised that the administration is investing heavily in infrastructure development, including roads, rail, power and digital connectivity, to support economic expansion and improve market access for agricultural produce across the country.

He stated that human capital development remains a key priority of the government, citing initiatives such as the student loan programme, improvements in primary healthcare services and targeted social investment programmes designed to support vulnerable households and small businesses.

Idris commended the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, for convening the stakeholders’ engagement forum, describing it as an important platform for dialogue between government and citizens on policies aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s food security framework.

He reaffirmed that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will continue to bridge the gap between government policies and public understanding by ensuring that Nigerians are well informed about the objectives and progress of the administration’s reforms.

“Communication is not propaganda; it is accountability. It ensures that citizens understand government initiatives and have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback,” the Minister added.

He urged stakeholders, development partners, civil society organisations, and the media to continue supporting government efforts to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector and build a more resilient food system.

Speaking after the Minister of Information, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to transform Nigeria’s agricultural and food systems through targeted programmes, strategic partnerships and sustained investments across key agricultural value chains.

He noted that the Ministry remains committed to working closely with farmers, development partners, the private sector, and other stakeholders to strengthen agricultural productivity, improve value chains, and ensure that food remains available, accessible, and affordable for all Nigerians.

“Since assuming office, this administration has made food security a top priority, acknowledging the critical role it plays in maintaining national stability and sovereignty,” Kyari said.

The Minister added that ongoing initiatives in fertiliser distribution, mechanisation, improved seeds, irrigation and farmer support programmes are already contributing to increased agricultural output and strengthening Nigeria’s food security framework.

Those in attendance were: the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi; and other senior dignitaries.

