Consumers urged to sprinkle, stir, serve Tastemaker for exceptional meals

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Consumers have been advised on the best way to get maximum benefits from Tastemaker in their meals.

Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya said, “Tastemaker by Terra reflects how a deep understanding of usage insights contributes to driving consumer led product innovation.

He said, the goal was never to create a shortcut that hides the cook’s skill, but to offer a dependable foundation that simplifies decision-making during the heat of the moment.

Speaking further,he said, the idea of ‘Sprinkle, Stir, Serve’ speaks to the simplicity we aimed for, helping cooks achieve reliable flavour, taste and aroma while maintaining the warmth and richness people expect from their meals.

Tastemaker by Terra was born in the heart of this beautiful, evolving culinary culture.

Beyond being just a seasoning powder, it represents the reliability every Nigerian cook craves, ensuring that from the first sprinkle to the final serve, the quality remains unmatched.

Produced in Chicken Flavour, it represents a thoughtful exploration of how convenience and culinary tradition can coexist in modern kitchens.

Chicken remains the undisputed centerpiece of our most beloved meals, from the legendary party Jollof rice that defines our celebrations to the rich chicken stews for a Sunday afternoon and the quick weekday stir-fries that keep us going.

Its presence across every region made it the natural starting point for the Tastemaker by Terra line.

The idea grew from a simple observation while we prepare chicken in countless ways, grilling, stewing, frying, or roasting, the struggle for a dependable flavour base and aroma is universal.

Tastemaker by Terra was developed as a direct response to these realities, offering a perfect blend of spices and savory notes that enhance the natural essence of the meat.

The genius of the product lies in its simplicity, summarized by the guiding process of “Sprinkle, Stir, Serve.” This approach brings a new level of convenience and reliability to kitchens across Nigeria, ensuring that Tastemaker by Terra integrates easily into existing habits.

It works alongside our common cooking essentials – onions, peppers, garlic, and fresh herbs – rather than replacing the authentic touch of the cook.

Through Tastemaker by Terra, TGI Group adds another entry into the conversation about modern cooking, one that acknowledges tradition, embraces convenience, and aims to support simplicity in Nigeria homes.

Tastemaker by Terra Seasoning Powder is expertly crafted with a carefully balanced blend of spices designed to elevate your cooking effortlessly.

It transforms everyday meals into flavourful experiences, ideal for refined home cooking, special gatherings, and memorable shared moments around the table.

Presented in a premium 400g pack, Tastemaker by Terra is available in Chicken Flavour and can be found in neighbourhood retail stores and supermarkets near you.

