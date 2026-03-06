APC National Convention Committee pledges to meet expectations of Nigerians at inaugural sitting

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2026 National Convention Planning Committee held its inaugural meeting at the Kano Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Friday afternoon with a firm pledge to meet the expectations of Nigerians for a hitch-free, credible convention.

Addressing members of the committee at the opening ceremony, former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari, who is the Chairman, said the convention will be one of the best gatherings of politicians in recent times.

He assured that the expectations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians for a successful and seamless convention will be met, stating that the committee will leave no stones unturned in planning for the event.

While promising that the APC will set the template for future conventions in the country, Masari assured that the convention will be a standard for future exercises.

Masari said, “Expectations of Nigerians, the people and the president is that we should produce the best convention ever.

“The expectation is that we should also set a template for future conventions in the APC, and with the calibre of people in this committee, this expectation is almost given.”

Masari, who is also a former Speaker of the House of Representatives assured APC stakeholders that the convention committee will be fair and objective to ensure that the party emerges stronger, more united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He further assured that the committee will work closely with the National Working Committee (NWC) and all relevant organs of the party for proper coordination and effective delivery of the 2026 convention.

Present at the meeting included former Senate President, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, who will sève as Vice Chairman, the Secretary of the Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris Malagi and Hadiza Bala Dikko, amongst others.

The National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has already approved sub-committees members as part of preparations to ensure a transparent and credible convention.

The committees include aspirants’ Screening Committee, Screening Appeal Committee and Election Committee, among others.

The Aspirants’ Screening Committee is chaired by Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, while the Screening Appeal Committee is chaired by Umar Namadi.

The Election Committee is led by Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR.

Other committees include the Venue Committee, chaired by Abiodun Adedapo Oluseun; Security Committee, led by Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd); and Finance Committee, chaired by Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State.

The Media and Publicity Committee is chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni, CON, while the Ceremonial, Programme and Events Committee is led by H.E. Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON.

The APC urged all committee members to discharge their responsibilities with diligence and in strict adherence to the party’s constitution and approved guidelines.

The party reassured members, stakeholders, and Nigerians of its commitment to conduct a credible and transparent national convention.

The convention is expected to strengthen internal democracy and consolidate the party’s progressive ideals and the APC stated that it is committed to ensuring a peaceful and successful convention.

The announcement of the sub-committees marks a significant step towards the party’s national convention, which will provide a platform for the party to reflect on its progress and chart a way forward.

