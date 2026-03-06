Anxiety over fate of Makoko communities as Lagos Assembly C’ttee submits findings

There is anxiety as Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, concludes its assignment over the demolition of structures in the Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon communities, with affected residents presenting varying demands.

At the committee’s final meeting on Thursday 5th March 2026, representatives of the three communities expressed differing positions on compensation and relocation for residents affected by the demolition.

The Alase of the Egun Community in Makoko, Francis Agoyon, said displaced residents should be permanently relocated rather than compensated.

Similarly, the Baale of Makoko maintained that residents prefer relocation to another location instead of financial compensation.

However, he asked the government to clearly state where the displaced people would be relocated and define the exact boundary of the demolition covering Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon communities.

In contrast, representatives from Sogunro community demanded financial compensation, suggesting that each affected resident should receive about ₦10 million, noting that an average bamboo house in the area costs about ₦4 million.

Vice Chairman of the Fishermen Association, Tobi, said the situation had created tension among residents, adding that many people were uncertain about the outcome of the process.

“The people are jittery about the situation. Whatever the traditional rulers say will be the final decision,” he said.

Responding, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Hon Noheem Adams, expressed concern over the shifting positions of community representatives.

He recalled that the communities had earlier agreed on compensation but later changed their stance, describing the development as a setback to the reconciliation process.

Adams said the committee would report its findings and the communities’ positions to the Speaker and the entire 40-member Assembly for further deliberation.

During the meeting, representatives of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABCA) informed the committee that some demolished structures had been rebuilt. They requested permission from the Assembly to remove the new constructions.

Leaders of the three communities agreed that the government should proceed to demolish any structures re-erected on the affected sites.

Earlier, the Assembly had directed the affected communities to set up 10-member committees comprising women, youths, students and traditional leaders to support efforts aimed at resolving the dispute and addressing the needs of displaced residents.

The three communities also summited their reports to the Assembly Secretariat.

