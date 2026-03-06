ADC invites Nigerians, fence-sitters to register , participate as court dismisses Kachikwu’s suit against party

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has welcomed the Federal High Court’s dismissal of a suit filed by Dumebi Kachikwu and four others challenging the party.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled that the issues raised relate to the internal leadership and membership of the party, which are non-justiciable, and therefore declined jurisdiction.

Reacting to the judgment, ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi described the ruling as a victory for the rule of law and urged Nigerians and political leaders who have been “sitting on the fence” to join the party through its ongoing online registration.

He also called on the judiciary to remain apolitical in the interest of democracy, while assuring that the ADC would continue to resist attempts to destabilise the party and undermine its internal processes.

The full statement read:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) welcomes today’s judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Hon. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, which dismissed the suit filed by Hon. Dumebi Kachikwu and four others against the party.

In its ruling in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1331/2025 (Hon. Dumebi Kachikwu & 4 Ors. vs. INEC & 5 Ors.), the court upheld the preliminary objections filed by counsel to the ADC; National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, and; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the National Secretary of the party.

The court held that the issues raised in the suit relate to the leadership and membership of the party, matters which are non-justiciable, and accordingly declined jurisdiction.

This judgment is a welcome affirmation of the well-established legal principle that political parties retain the constitutional right to manage their internal affairs without undue interference.

The ADC commends the judiciary for once again demonstrating its commitment to upholding the rule of law, while we remain suspicious and vigilant about the ruling party’s grand plan to foist a fait accompli on Nigerians in 2027.

In the same token, we urge the courts to remain apolitical and not allow itself to be used in undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

This moment should also serve as a call to action for citizens and leaders across the country who have been sitting on the fence.

The time to act is now. Nigeria needs a strong, credible, and organized opposition, and the ADC remains committed to providing that platform.

We therefore encourage Nigerians who believe in democratic renewal and responsible leadership to join the growing movement by registering through www.adcregistration.ng and participating actively in the rebuilding of our country.

The ADC will also remain vigilant and resolute. We will continue to resist all attempts to distract, destabilize, or undermine the party’s democratic processes. Our focus remains clear: to build a strong political institution capable of offering Nigerians a credible alternative and restoring hope in our democratic system.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2