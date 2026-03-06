ADC attacks Tinubu, accuses him of “running most incompetent govt ever”

..Cites inability to implement budget, policies, appointment flip-flops as evidence

.Tinubu’s economic reforms yielding measurable results, Information Minister insists

.As APC chairman says President ‘ll win 2027 election based on performance

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, CHIDINMA UCHEGBU, Abuja and DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the Tinubu-led APC federal government as the most incompetent in Nigerian history.

The party cites the fiscal confusion that has seen the government running three national budgets simultaneously while effectively implementing none and the several policy and appointment flip-flops as evidence.

In a statement issued today by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the government’s obsession with the politics of re-election, at the detriment of governance, has done incalculable damage to the country in a manner not seen before.

The full statement reads:

The ADC has noted recent reports that signify utter confusion and a historic level of incompetence in the Tinubu administration’s implementation of national budgets since 2024.

This is the first time in Nigerian history that any government would be running three budgets at the same time while implementing none.

Available reports indicate that while the 2024 budget was rolled over to 2025, as at the third quarter of 2025 only 17.7% of the capital budget had been released, while overall implementation hovered at less than 30%, even as internal disbursements continued to lag.

Government has argued that this absurdity is a “deliberate strategy” and “transition cost” to ensure that multi-year capital projects are completed.

This is a blatant falsehood that cannot hold up to any scrutiny.

Even as we speak, 30% of the 2025 budget is billed to run from February 2026 to November 30, 2026, while the remaining 70% is simply rolled over to the 2026 budget, which is still being debated at the National Assembly three months into the year.

This situation becomes even more alarming when we recall that President Tinubu promised last year that all capital components of the 2024 and 2025 budgets would be concluded by March 31, 2026, less than a month away, knowing quite well that this is not possible.

As at today, capital budget implementation for the Ministry of Power stands at a mere 3.6%, that of Communications Technology at 8.9%, while Education and Health stand at 23.5% and 32.5% respectively.

Certainly, no serious government would leave these sectors, which are crucial to national human capital development, largely unfunded while select government officials continue to live in obscene opulence in the midst of unprecedented poverty and human misery.

It is noteworthy that the only ministry that has outperformed its budget, up to 113.45%, is the Ministry of Defence, largely due to emergency funding through the inscrutable Service-Wide Vote.

Yet, rather than abate, insecurity has continued to spread across the country. Recent reports indicate that in this month of Ramadan alone, up to 500 Nigerians may have been killed by terrorists in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Kebbi.

Government has continued to boast of historic revenue collection and unprecedented foreign reserve balances.

This government has borrowed more aggressively than any other government in the country’s history.

Yet, budgets remain unimplemented and contractors remain unpaid. This is the reason Nigerians are suffering like never before and asking the most important questions: what is this government doing with all the money that accrues from all the loans, all the revenues, and all the increased taxes?

Why are we worse off today than we were three years ago?

Since this government came on board, analysts have identified at least seven appointments and several policy decisions that the government has announced and reversed either almost immediately or after public uproar.

This is what happens when a government is distracted.

The Tinubu government has proven that to them everything is about politics and power for its own sake.

This is why Nigerians are being slaughtered at an industrial scale across the country while the government feasts.

This is why, despite all the propaganda of having performed wonders, Nigeria still holds the ignoble position of having the highest number of people in the world living in extreme poverty, with at least six out of every ten Nigerians unable to feed themselves.

Yet what we see is a government that continues to gloat over its “victory” in the FCT election and obsess over ADC online membership registration.

.Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Are Yielding Measurable Results – Information Minister

In another development, The economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are yielding measurable results, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated on Thursday when he received the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, who was on a courtesy visit.

“For the first time in 13 years, Nigeria’s foreign reserves have crossed the 50-billion-dollar mark. Nigeria has also been removed from the Financial Action Task Force grey list, which sends a strong signal to investors around the world that Nigeria is open and ready for legitimate business,” said Idris, adding, that the Ministry of Information remains committed to amplifying the Federal Government’s policies and programmes, particularly those aimed at strengthening the nation’s economic environment and attracting investment.

According to him, the Ministry plays a crucial role in ensuring that Nigerians and the international community fully understand the reforms being implemented by the Tinubu administration and the opportunities they create for economic growth.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is always about servicing you, amplifying the work that you do, and ensuring that we ventilate some of those programmes and policies so that Nigerians and people outside Nigeria will really understand what it is that you do,” Idris said.

He emphasised that the administration is taking decisive steps to strengthen critical infrastructure supporting industrialisation, including reforms in the power sector to ensure a more reliable electricity supply for businesses and industries, while assuring continued support in communicating government reforms and promoting Nigeria’s investment opportunities globally.

Earlier, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation in amplifying the ministry’s programmes and policy direction, particularly as Nigeria pushes for greater industrialisation, increased trade, and higher non-oil exports.

She explained that the ministry is focusing on unlocking global and regional demand for Nigerian products, strengthening domestic industrial capacity, and mobilising strategic investment to support economic transformation.

“Telling our story is a responsibility for us as an administration. With all that we have done in the last three years, it is important to amplify the concrete evidence of the reforms that have been implemented,” Oduwole

said.

Dr Oluwole also highlighted Nigeria’s active engagement in regional and global trade initiatives, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, as part of efforts to position Nigerian businesses to compete effectively in regional and international markets.

Those in attendance were: the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam; Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace; Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Mohammed Bulama; Director, Public Communication, Barr. Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Suleiman Haruna, PhD, the Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs A. P. Okala, and other senior officials.

.As APC chairman says President ‘ll win 2027 election based on performance

However, The chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Plateau State chapter, Hon. Rufus Bature, has expressed confidence that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is winning the 2027 presidential election overwhelmingly.

Bature, who was re-elected to spearhead the affairs of APC in Plateau for another four (4) years tenure, believed that million Nigerians are willing to cast their votes for president Tinubu based on the sterling leadership quality demonstrated.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Jos, the chairman revealed that Plateau people have high expectations expecting as such, “APC leadership would develop policy framework that would align with government programmes to ensure dividends of democracy trickle down to the grassroot.

He emphasizes a level playing field for all aspirants who have the intension of contesting the local government elections in September this year 2026 and also the general elections 2027, especially the former PDP members.

According to Bature, “all members have the equal rights and privileges. By provision of the new electoral act, we can elect our candidates or aspirants by way of direct primaries or consensus.

“If we do not agree on a consensus, definitely we will have to do the direct primaries.

And therefore, as a party, we will create a level playing ground for every individual that want to aspire to any position”, he promised.

Finding revealed that few days after the APC congress in Plateau some individuals expressed dissatisfaction with the whole process as leaders emerged through consensus.

Bature, acknowledged that “well, in every situation, you don’t have 100% acceptance.Normally in a consensus you find people that are disgruntled. But APC have mechanisms in which internal issues within the party that were use to placate these people and that is ongoing.

“We believe that at the end of the day everybody will feel satisfied that he’s been carried along.”

The chairman also assured party’s readiness to leverage on the ongoing APC membership registration to gain more followers in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2