Two days after election, Lagos APC Ass. spokesman dies

by Peter Anayo02

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Barely 48 hours after his election, the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the death of the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Karamo Yesiro.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Seye Oladejo made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen.

Seye stated, “Hon. Yesiro’s passing is a painful and tragic loss to our great party at a time when his energy, commitment, and passion for progressive politics were most needed. Having just been entrusted with the responsibility of serving in the State Executive Council, he embodied dedication, loyalty, and an unwavering belief in the ideals of our party.

“Though his tenure was tragically cut short, his enthusiasm, humility, and readiness to serve left a lasting impression on colleagues and members alike. He was a vibrant party man whose contributions to the growth and stability of the APC in Lagos State will not be forgotten.

“On behalf of the leadership and entire membership of the Lagos APC, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, political associates, friends, and supporters during this difficult time. We pray that Almighty God grants his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grants his soul eternal rest.

“The Lagos APC stands united in mourning this painful departure. Hon. Karamo Yesiro will be remembered for his service, commitment, and belief in the progressive cause.”

 

