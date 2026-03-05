Police Service Commission enlists PCRC as ‘community watchdogs’ for transparent recruitment of 50,000 police constables

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

In a landmark move to ensure the integrity of the largest single recruitment drive in the history of the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has officially co-opted the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) as a critical partners in the screening of 50,000 constables.

This strategic collaboration according to a release by the Head of Press and Protocols Mr Torty Njoku Kalu was solidified during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting convened by the PSC in Abuja, as part of final preparations for the physical and credentials screening stage of the recruitment exercise, scheduled to commence on Monday, 9th March 2026 at designated locations in all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

Chairing the meeting, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) praised the PCRC for their relentless sacrifices and commitment to national security.

He acknowledged the Committee’s tradition of investing personal resources into the safety of the nation, urging them to bring that same level of dedication to the recruitment process.

“The Commission is resolutely poised to ensure that only the finest and most credible Nigerians wear the uniform of a Police Constable.

An effective Police Force is built on the quality of its recruitment,” DIG Argungu stated.

“This is why we have called upon you, the PCRC, and other stakeholders to serve as the guardians of this process.”

DIG Argungu charged the PCRC State Chairmen to work hand-in-hand with the PSC officials, State employment and Career Departments as well as NPF State Intelligence Department (SID), to scrutinize applicants.

Their mandate includes verifying indigene-ship and character traits to prevent individuals with questionable backgrounds from infiltrating the Force.

“You are the eyes and ears of the community. Help us maintain the credibility of this exercise in your states and be good ambassadors of this process, even on the field,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the PCRC National Chairman, Alhaji Ibraheem Olaniyan, the Deputy National President (North), Amb. Wada Sadiq, expressed profound gratitude to the PSC for the confidence reposed in them.

He pledged the Committee’s full support in selecting credible Nigerians for the Force.

“We are deeply appreciative of the innovations and inclusive approach being employed by the PSC leadership to implement this presidential directive,” Amb. Sadiq said.

“We understand the weight of this responsibility, and we assure the Commission and the nation that we will justify the confidence reposed in us. We will be vigilant.”

The meeting, which saw robust participation from PCRC State Chairmen across the 36 States and the FCT, as well as Zonal Coordinators, was also attended by key members of the PSC Board, including Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (JSC rtd), Commissioner representing the Judiciary; and Dr Taiwo Lakanu (DIG rtd), Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Police Matters.

