33 C
Lagos
March 5, 2026
Trending now

AfDB Unveils Africa-wide aviation financing platform to turn growth into sustainable profit

NDDC:  Tinubu to Commission Rivers 1.2-Km Kaa-Ataba Bridge

Governor Mbah’s APC Strategic Move: Enugu Reaping Bountiful Harvests of Connecting to…

PDP describes Obasanjo as a great believer in democracy, lauds his service…

50,000 Recruitment: Police unveil screening venue, dress code for Delta applicants

African Local Content Association Constitutes Continental Governance at First General Assembly

When IRISE trained Nigerian Journalists on SRHR reportage, decried stigma, stressed bodily…

With Global Refineries Down, Dangote Refinery Becomes Nigeria’s Energy Lifeline

Police Service Commission enlists PCRC as ‘community watchdogs’ for transparent recruitment of…

Okpebholo’s hands-on approach exemplifies people-centered leadership

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

PDP describes Obasanjo as a great believer in democracy, lauds his service to Nigeria, celebrates his birthday

by Peter Anayo04

 

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended birthday wishes to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as a great believer in democracy.

While lauding Obasanjo’s service to Nigeria, in a statement, the PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, described the former President as a great leader and a statesman of historic significance who ensured that democracy survived in Nigeria.

The party recalled Obasanjo’s pivotal role in consolidating democracy and stabilizing the republic at a critical moment in Nigeria’s history.

Describing him as the first Military Head of State to voluntarily hand over power to a democratically elected administration, PDP recalled that Obasanjo set a precedent for democratic transition.

The PDP also remembered Obasanjo’s tenure, saying he was the first President of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, noting his contributions to the country’s development.

The party celebrated Obasanjo’s commitment to democracy and his efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

On his birthday, the PDP wished Obasanjo continued good health and a happy birthday, acknowledging his enduring legacy in Nigerian politics.

The statement reflected the PDP’s appreciation for Obasanjo’s service to the nation, recognising his impact on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The statement reads: “We celebrate a great believer in democracy and a statesman of historic significance-the first Military Head of State to voluntarily hand over power to a democratically elected administration.

“As the pioneer presidential candidate of our party and the first President of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, you played a pivotal role in consolidating democracy and stabilizing our republic at a critical moment in our national history.

“On this special occasion, we celebrate your service to the nation and wish you continued good health and a very happy birthday,” the statement concluded.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ogun State Govt refutes Ondo’s claim over Eba Island, warns against communal crisis

Peter Anayo

Ebonyi pays over N10bn in gratuity, death benefits to 4,000 LG retirees

Peter Anayo

Police in Anambra gears up for Nov election as CP hosts security agencies for situation room meeting, assures on synergy

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO