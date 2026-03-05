PDP describes Obasanjo as a great believer in democracy, lauds his service to Nigeria, celebrates his birthday

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended birthday wishes to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as a great believer in democracy.

While lauding Obasanjo’s service to Nigeria, in a statement, the PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, described the former President as a great leader and a statesman of historic significance who ensured that democracy survived in Nigeria.

The party recalled Obasanjo’s pivotal role in consolidating democracy and stabilizing the republic at a critical moment in Nigeria’s history.

Describing him as the first Military Head of State to voluntarily hand over power to a democratically elected administration, PDP recalled that Obasanjo set a precedent for democratic transition.

The PDP also remembered Obasanjo’s tenure, saying he was the first President of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, noting his contributions to the country’s development.

The party celebrated Obasanjo’s commitment to democracy and his efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

On his birthday, the PDP wished Obasanjo continued good health and a happy birthday, acknowledging his enduring legacy in Nigerian politics.

The statement reflected the PDP’s appreciation for Obasanjo’s service to the nation, recognising his impact on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The statement reads: “We celebrate a great believer in democracy and a statesman of historic significance-the first Military Head of State to voluntarily hand over power to a democratically elected administration.

“As the pioneer presidential candidate of our party and the first President of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, you played a pivotal role in consolidating democracy and stabilizing our republic at a critical moment in our national history.

“On this special occasion, we celebrate your service to the nation and wish you continued good health and a very happy birthday,” the statement concluded.

