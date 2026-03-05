26.3 C
March 5, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

One- Day public hearing on Human rights Defenders Protection Bill, 2024 , Nat’l Rights Commission Act Bill 2025 by Members House of Rep Committee on Human rights held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo03

From right …Chairman  House Committee on Human rights, Hon Abiola Makinde, representative of the Speaker /Chairman House Committee on Pension Hon, Muhammed Jailo   Discussing with Executive Secretary  National Human Rights  Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu,  At one- day Public Hearing on Human rights Defenders Protection Bill, 2024 [HB1867] and National Rights Commission Act [Repeal and Enactment ] Bill 2025 [HB2375] By  Members House of Representative Committee on Human rights held at National Assembly  Complex in Abuja.

From left …Representative of the Speaker  House of Reps /Chairman House Committee on Pension Hon Muhammed Jailo, Chairman  House Committee on Human rights, Hon Abiola Makinde, Deputy Chairman of the  Committee, Hon Mudashiru Lukman,  at one- day Public Hearing on Human rights Defenders Protection Bill, 2024 [HB1867] and National Rights Commission Act [Repeal and Enactment ] Bill 2025 [HB2375] By Members House of Representative Committee on Human rights held at National Assembly  Complex in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

