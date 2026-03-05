Okpebholo’s hands-on approach exemplifies people-centered leadership

Dr PATRICK AKHERE EBOJELE

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo’s decision to join protesting residents in Benin City, recently,can be argued as offering a clear window into what scholars in the hereafter can describe as the populist character of his SHINE agenda.

And it is at a time when public frustration over electricity supply has reached a boiling point in most parts of the State: the governor chose direct engagement over distant commentary, introducing a leadership style that puts visible responsiveness at the centre of governance.

Earlier the Governor unexpectedly stopped at Ring Road, Benin City, where many youths and residents had gathered to protest prolonged blackout and billing concerns involving the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

He could have dispatched officials or issue an official statement; No.

He stepped into the crowd, telling demonstrators that like one of them, he had come to identify with their concerns.

For him, it was a legitimate concern. The moment reflected a hands-on approach that has become increasingly associated with the SHINE agenda of the governor.

His message to the protesters was firm. He acknowledged that the electricity challenge affects everyone across the state, from rural communities to urban households, and even official quarters.

He asked why Edo people should be subjected to persistent frustration arising therefrom.

At the same time, he cautioned that serious as the situation is, what was required is careful engagement rather than emotional reactions which can become confrontational.

He urged residents to remain calm while his government works toward solutions.

A man of his words, the governor did not stop at symbolic solidarity.

He immediately announced that a stakeholders’ meeting would be convened and invited the protesting group to nominate representatives.

That quick transition from street-level engagement to structured dialogue is central to understanding the populist tone of his SHINE agenda.

It is a leadership approach that listens first but also moves quickly toward institutional response.

True to his word, the Governor convened and presided over the stakeholders’ meeting in his office 24-hours after.

The meeting brought together key players in the electricity value chain.

At the session, he made it clear that the issues raised by residents are complex and cannot be solved by focusing on one company alone.

He reminded participants that BEDC operates primarily as a service provider and does not generate electricity, a clarification aimed at broadening public understanding of the power supply chain.

Drawing from his background and experience in the telecom sector, the governor also explained that some of the meter deductions complained about by consumers are structured repayment arrangements designed to allow users start consuming power before completing payment.

However, he stressed that the broader concerns about supply, billing transparency and consumer confidence must be addressed comprehensively.

He went further to call for expanded engagement across the sector, including an appeal to Azura Power West Africa Limited to ensure Edo State receives adequate electricity allocation, though aligned to the National grid.

His position is key to understanding the reality that Edo state’s power challenges are tied to a wider national grid structure involving generation, transmission and distribution constraints.

Representatives of BEDC at the meeting highlighted supply limitations, noting that the company currently receives far less megawatts than required to effectively serve its franchise area.

That disclosure reinforced the governor’s position that the crisis is systemic and requires coordinated solutions rather than isolated blame.

For many students of Edo state leadership, what stands out is the sequencing of Governor Okpebholo’s actions.

He first met citizens at the point of protest, then moved swiftly to convene industry players, and finally pushed for broader technical engagement.

This pattern reflects a governance model that combines political visibility with administrative follow-through.

The SHINE agenda, as demonstrated in this episode, rests heavily on public trust and rapid response.

By physically appearing at the protest ground, the governor projected accessibility.

By convening stakeholders within 24 hours, he signalled urgency. By expanding the conversation beyond a single company, he indicated awareness of the structural depth of the problem.

Of course, engagement alone will not resolve Edo’s electricity challenges.

The sector remains heavily influenced by federal regulation, gas supply dynamics, and transmission capacity nationwide.

Yet the political significance of the governor’s intervention cannot be dismissed.

In a climate where citizens often feel disconnected from decision-makers, visible responsiveness carries weight.

Residents and businesses across Edo State will ultimately judge the SHINE agenda by improvements in power stability and fairness in billing.

But in terms of political messaging and citizen engagement, the recent events in Benin City have strengthened the perception of an administration attempting to stay close to public sentiment while pursuing longer-term reforms.

For now, Governor Okpebholo has set a tone that blends empathy with action.

Whether that momentum translates into lasting electricity relief will become clearer in the months ahead.

What is already evident is that the SHINE agenda is being driven not only from policy desks but also from the streets where ordinary Edo people continue to demand reliable power.

Dr Patrick Akhere Ebojele is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpehbholo

