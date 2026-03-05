NDDC:  Tinubu to Commission Rivers 1.2-Km Kaa-Ataba Bridge

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has assured that the 1.2-kilometre Kaa-Ataba Bridge linking the Khana Local Government Area to the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, will be inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of activities marking his third anniversary in office.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated this during an inspection of the project by members of the Commission’s Governing Board, led by the Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie. The team included the Executive Director of Projects, Dr Victor Antai; the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde and other Directors of the Commission.

The NDDC boss restated the Commission’s commitment to the presidential mandate to complete all legacy projects in the Niger Delta region. He affirmed that the Commission would do all that was necessary to enable the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

Ogbuku declared that the Kaa-Ataba Bridge is one of the NDDC’s most ambitious legacy projects, standing as the longest bridge in the Niger Delta region and one of the longest in the country.

The Managing Director, who expressed satisfaction over the progress of work, noted that the project was among the legacy projects the President directed the Commission to complete as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He affirmed that the Commission was determined to make the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government a reality in the Niger Delta region, stating, “The President gave us a marching order to make a positive impact in the Niger Delta. The Board and Management are working diligently to meet Mr. President’s expectations.

Giving his impressions of the progress of work on the bridge, the NDDC Board Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, stated that the road project demonstrated the Federal Government’s determination to develop the Niger Delta region.

Ebie reaffirmed the Managing Director’s position that the project would be inaugurated this year, stating that the contractor had given a firm assurance of delivering the project on schedule.

The Board Chairman restated the commitment of the NDDC to complete all ongoing projects in the Niger Delta region as directed by President Tinubu.

He stated, “We have been briefed by the on-site engineers, and they are as determined as we are to deliver the project on schedule.”

Briefing the NDDC team, a representative of the contracting firm, Engineer Christian Emeozor, explained that adverse weather conditions had contributed to delays in completing the project. He promised that more men and materials would be committed to the project to ensure that it was delivered on schedule.

He assured his company would do everything necessary to ensure the project’s early completion, declaring, “We are committed to delivering on speed and quality.”

The Paramount Ruler of Ataba Kingdom in Andoni Local Government Area, King Benson Egwenre, applauded the NDDC for executing the project, noting that it would enhance social and economic activities in the local communities.

Speaking in the same vein, the Traditional Ruler of Kaa, in Khana Local Government Area, King Benjamin Ledor, assured the NDDC that his people would cooperate with the contractor to ensure the project was completed on schedule.

The inspection team also visited the ongoing work at the Niger Delta Regional Hospital in Port Harcourt, which has cardiovascular and orthopaedic units.

The NDDC Board Chairman stressed the importance of healthcare in Nigeria and the Niger Delta region, observing that the regional hospital would reduce medical tourism.

“We are happy that the contractors are working closely with the suppliers on hospital equipment. Based on the progress of the project, the contractor has promised that the hospital will be ready before the end of the year,” Ebie said.

Also speaking on the hospital project, the NDDC Managing Director said it demonstrated that the Commission’s interventions were not limited to road and bridge projects.

He stated: “Our intervention is not only on road construction or solar lights; we all know that health is wealth, and the people of the Niger Delta have to be in good health.”

“We embarked on this project to put a state-of-the-art medical facility in the region. This project will also promote medical tourism in the region and across Nigeria. Upon finishing this project, we want to run it through partnerships. We will hand it over to those with expertise in running hospitals, which is why we will equip the hospital with the most sophisticated medical facilities.”

The Project Coordinator, Douglas Okafor, explained that they were doing all they could to improve the quality of the project, which is in line with global best practices.