Health concerns: Enugu issues public advisory to stop spread of Lassa Fever

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government, on Wednesday, issued a healthcare workers and public advisory to ensure the prevention of any case of Lassa Fever within the state in 2026.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, issued the advisory in Enugu while briefing journalists on the State of Lassa Fever Prevention preparedness in Enugu State.

Ugwu said that Benue, a neighboring state had reported 250 suspected cases, 45 confirmed cases and 10 deaths among healthcare workers recently.

He also said that recent situation report showed more than six confirmed cases recorded in Ebonyi, another neighbouring state.

According to him, no confirmed case of Lassa Fever in Enugu State but due to shared borders with Benue and Ebonyi States, we are now in a high alert phase and engaging our partners.

On the advisory to healthcare facilities and workers, the commissioner said that treating patients is mandatory for all patients at a designated point of health facility.

“Patients with symptoms and signs of infectious diseases should be referred to facilities with the capacity to manage them.

“Facilities, especially the tertiary facilities, must provide a holding area for suspected cases and immediately alert the state through proper notification channels.

“Strictly follow Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) guidelines. Use appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when attending to suspected cases.

“Maintain a high index of suspicion for persistent fever not responding to malaria treatment.

Ensure proper waste disposal and disinfection procedures,” he said.

Ugwu urged the general public to maintain a rodent-free environment: keep homes and surroundings always clean; block holes in walls and floors to prevent rats from entering and clear bushes around houses.

According to him, the general public should store grains and other food items in tightly sealed containers; and avoid drying food items by the roadside or in open spaces where rodents can contaminate them.

“Wash hands regularly with soap and clean water; use hand sanitisers where water is not available as well as wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption.

“Do not handle or consume rats or other rodents as food as well as avoid contact with the blood, urine, feces, or body fluids of any sick person.

“Report immediately to the nearest health facility if you experience symptoms such as: persistent fever not responding to malaria treatment; headache and general weakness; vomiting or abdominal pain; bleeding from nose, mouth, or other body openings.

“Early professional treatment in a health facility greatly increases chances of survival and avoid all forms of self-medication,” he said.

Ugwu urged media practitioners to only disseminate only verified information from the health ministry and help promote accurate prevention messages.

“Already, Enugu State government has elevated its

surveillance to “Enhanced Mode” in all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and especially in the hotspot LGAs and we have set-up Rapid Response Teams across all LGAs on 24-hour standby.

“Commodities – Personal Protective Equipment, medicines and body bags for safe-burial – have been pre-positioned and risk communication materials are being deployed in local languages.

“If you see something, say something. Call the following numbers: 0803 743 1577 (the Director, Public Health and Incident Manager) and 0803 337 5344 (the State Epidemiologist),” he added.

It would be recalled that Nigeria has reported 1,469 suspected cases, 318 confirmed cases and over 70 deaths.

This outbreak of Lassa fever, a deadly disease caused by rodent body fluid contamination, had been confirmed in several states across Nigeria, including: Taraba, Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Ebonyi States.

