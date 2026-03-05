Governor Mbah’s APC Strategic Move: Enugu Reaping Bountiful Harvests of Connecting to the Centre

By Nnamani Arinze Darlington

In a bold and pragmatic shift that has redefined political dynamics in Nigeria’s South East, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has masterfully navigated Enugu State from the fringes of opposition politics into full alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level. This strategic “connection to the centre” under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not only fostered unprecedented political harmony but also unlocked a torrent of developmental dividends for Enugu. The recent APC State Congress, held at Okpara Square, where Dr. Martin Chukwunweike emerged as the new state chairman through a peaceful affirmation process, served as a powerful testament to this transformative alliance.

Governor Mbah’s presence and address at the event underscored the tangible fruits of this move, turning what was once a calculated risk into a resounding success story of progress and inclusion.

Governor Mbah, who officially led Enugu’s defection to the APC alongside his cabinet in October 2025, has proven that the decision was one rooted in pragmatism rather than mere partisanship. At the congress, he commended President Tinubu’s visionary leadership, stating: “The bold and courageous policies that Mr. President initiated at the centre have allowed more funds to flow to the subnationals. This is part of the reason why the transformations and projects you are seeing across Enugu today are a reality.”He elaborated on the macroeconomic stability achieved under Tinubu’s administration: “They are a reality because the President has, through his bold initiatives, been able to ease the macroeconomic pressure. We can see the exchange rate stabilising.

“We can also see the naira being strengthened. We can see our foreign reserves, for the first time in 13 years, hitting the 50 billion dollar mark. It did not happen by accident, but by courageous policies and initiatives.” These national gains have directly translated into accelerated development for Enugu, proving the immense value of strategic alignment with the federal government.

Under President Tinubu’s administration, the South East Development Commission (SEDC) was established, with its headquarters in Enugu. This landmark initiative, signed into law by the President, focuses on infrastructure rehabilitation, economic acceleration, and enhancing regional competitiveness across the South East. Governor Mbah has praised it as a fulfillment of longstanding demands, enabling collaborative development and addressing historical infrastructural neglect in the region.

One of the most celebrated harvests is the historic concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and its cargo terminal to Aero Alliance Limited. A groundbreaking public-private partnership approved by the Federal Executive Council under President Tinubu’s chairmanship.

This marks the first successful full concession of an international airport in Nigeria’s history, including the completion of the abandoned international terminal and the construction of a new cargo terminal, finally making the airport truly international and not merely in name. Governor Mbah highlighted: “The international airport and the cargo terminal in Enugu have been concessioned to a private investor. It means that Enugu State will soon become a major aviation hub. Our sons and daughters can now fly from Enugu to anywhere in the world. Thanks to Mr. President.” This development promises enhanced global connectivity, boosted tourism, increased exports, job creation, and positioning Enugu as a premier aviation and logistics gateway in the South East.

Equally transformative is the federal approval for the completion and extension of the Eastern Rail Line, reviving the long-stalled corridor from Aba to Enugu as part of the broader $3 billion reconstruction project linking Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. Mbah declared: “Through connecting to the centre, we have gotten approval from Mr. President for the construction and completion of the railway that stopped in Aba. Very soon, we will commute not only by road, but also by rail. So, our dream of a multimodal transport system has just become a reality.” This rail revival will slash transportation costs, stimulate trade, integrate Enugu more deeply into national supply chains, and generate thousands of jobs.President Tinubu has also directly supported key road infrastructure in Enugu.

He chaired the Federal Executive Council approval of ₦24 billion for the construction of the 82 Division/Abakpa Junction Flyover, providing much-needed traffic relief. Additionally, he approved the immediate and expedited reconstruction of the collapsed twin New Artisan Bridge on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. The President gave approval for the speedy construction of the Eke Obinagu Flyover in Emene, supporting the dualisation of the 21.7km Abakaliki Road from the Airport Flyover to the Ebonyi State border by the Peter Mbah administration.

Further dividends include the continued funding and ongoing reconstruction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, with visible transformations along stretches such as from Abakpa Junction to Trans Ekulu flyover towards 9th Mile, featuring durable concrete pavement for longevity. President Tinubu approved the ongoing dualization of the 9th Mile – Obollo Afor – Oturkpo highway after decades of neglect and abandonment, enhancing connectivity. He also approved the release of funds for the continuation of the reconstruction of the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, with work progressing steadily across sections.

Adding to the momentum are plans for a high-pressure gas pipeline extension to Enugu, expected within the next 18 months. As Mbah noted: “There are also plans for the high-pressure gas pipeline that is here in Enugu. Within the next 18 months, we are to get it down to Enugu, which will unlock the energy potential in Enugu.” This infrastructure is poised to unleash a $2 billion energy pact, powering industrial growth, ensuring reliable energy supply, and driving economic diversification.

In a display of inclusive representation, President Tinubu appointed an Enugu son, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, as the Chief of the Naval Staff (serving from 2023 to 2025), and subsequently another Enugu son, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke (from Udi LGA), as the Chief of the Air Staff in October 2025. These appointments highlight the administration’s commitment to merit and regional inclusion in national security leadership.

Governor Mbah’s APC strategic move exemplifies visionary leadership: transcending party loyalty for the greater good of his people. By connecting Enugu to the centre, he has shifted the state from historical marginalization to active participation in national progress.The bountiful harvests includes making Enugu an aviation hub, modern rail networks, regional commissions, energy corridors, flyovers, bridges, expressway reconstructions, and elevated national appointments are not mere promises but ongoing realities, fueled by federal partnership and courageous reforms.

Enugu’s renaissance under this alignment offers a compelling model for Nigeria: when states strategically engage the centre, development accelerates, unity strengthens, and prosperity becomes inclusive. Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has not just joined a party, he has engineered a pathway to enduring progress for ndi enugu, proving that true leadership lies in delivering results that uplift every citizen.

Tomorrow is indeed here for Enugu, as the harvests continue to grow.

—Nnamani Arinze Darlington is the Special Assistant to Governor Mbah on Media, writes from Enugu