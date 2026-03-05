AMAC Chairman pledges focus on rural communities

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, has reiterated his commitment to prioritize rural communities, allocating 80% of his administration’s focus to these areas, following his re-election.

Speaking to journalists after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Maikalangu described the moment as the “final bus stop” of the electoral process, thanking residents for trusting him with another term.

He said grassroots development would remain central to his administration.

.

“Anytime you talk about local government, you are talking about local people. I am going to give the rural areas 80 per cent because most of my activities dwell in the rural areas,” he stated.

He promised to expand infrastructure, education and other social amenities across communities, noting that development would be spread across wards based on their peculiar needs.

“Some areas need more infrastructure. If you talk about Kabusa Ward, for example, it is one of the largest wards with many rural communities that need government attention. You have to spread resources schools here, infrastructure there so that everybody feels the impact,” he explained.

The re- elected Chairman also extended a hand of fellowship to his political opponents, urging them to join hands with him to move the council forward.

“In any contest, only one person will emerge. I have performed and the people have given me a second chance. I need them. Whatever ideas they have, let us bring them together and move AMAC forward,” he said.“We were never enemies. You will never see me insulting my opponents. We are all political friends. Everybody is my friend.”

Also speaking, Vice Chairman-elect Yusuf Nadabo described the day as joyous and assured residents of continuity in governance.

“This is a continued government. I am coming to join my principal on a motion already, so we will build on that,” he said.

According to him, the administration would focus on people-oriented projects tailored to the specific needs of each ward.

“In some wards, it is water; in others, it is education or infrastructure. Because it is local, it will be people-oriented. We will operate an open-door policy so citizens can see what we are doing and what resources are available,” Nadabo added.

In his remarks, the FCT INEC Commissioner, Aminu Idris, congratulated the chairman and other elected officials, describing the Area Council elections of 21st March, 2026 as peaceful and successful.

Idris called on the newly elected council leaders to live up to the expectations of the electorate by providing inclusive and transparent governance at the grassroots level, justifying the trust placed in them.

He also reaffirmed INEC’s dedication to conducting credible elections in the Federal Capital Territory, emphasizing the commission’s resolve to further strengthen democratic processes at the area council level.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2