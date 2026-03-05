African Local Content Association Constitutes Continental Governance at First General Assembly

.as Eng. Wole Ogunsanya (Nigeria) emerged Chairperson of the Board

The African Local Content Association (ALCA) has officially established its continental governance structure, marking a significant milestone in its journey to promote local content development across Africa.

The organization’s First General Assembly, held in Lagos, Nigeria, saw representatives from member countries adopt ALCA’s governance framework, constitute its Board of Directors, and endorse the ALCA Declaration on Local Content Cooperation in Africa.

Eng. Wole Ogunsanya from Nigeria was elected as the Chairperson of the Board, while Mr. Ibrahima Talla from Senegal was appointed as the Executive Secretary. The Board also constituted an Executive Committee, comprising representatives from Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, Angola, and Mauritania.

The ALCA Declaration outlines guiding principles for cooperation among African countries on local content policy, institutional strengthening, and data-driven implementation. The organization’s 2025-2027 roadmap focuses on institutional consolidation, peer learning, and developing shared tools and data approaches.

Executive Secretary Ibrahima Talla emphasized the importance of disciplined implementation and measurable cooperation among African local content institutions, stating, “Our priority now is disciplined implementation and measurable cooperation among African local content institutions.”

The Constituted Executive Committee members are as follows :- Eng. Wole Ogunsanya (Nigeria) – Chairperson of the Board;- Mr. Ibrahima Talla (Sénégal) – Executive Secretary;- Mrs. Jessica Kyeyune (Uganda) – Finance Secretary;- Mr. Manuel Peliganga (Angola) – Cooperation & Collaboration Secretary;- Mr. Mohamed Naji Cheibani (Mauritania) – Conference Chair.