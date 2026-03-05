26.3 C
Lagos
March 5, 2026
Trending now

AMAC Chairman pledges focus on rural communities

One- Day public hearing on Human rights Defenders Protection Bill, 2024 ,…

Press Conference on proposed Climate Finance Bank in Abuja

Ad-hoc Committee directs NCS , NPA, CBN, NACCIMA to summit all required…

Mgt of Champion Newspapers Ltd courtesy visit to DLM Capital Group, Lagos

Tinubu suspends cashless payment at Federal airports

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 5, 2026

Health concerns: Enugu issues public advisory to stop spread of Lassa Fever

FIFA dashes Nigeria’s World Cup hope, clears DR Congo team for play-off…

Lawmakers back establishment of Green and Climate Bank in Nigeria

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Ad-hoc Committee directs NCS , NPA, CBN, NACCIMA to summit all required documents requested by committee regarding investigation held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo05

From the Chairman House Ad-hoc Committee on investigation of Pre_ Shipment investigation of Exports and Non-Repatriation of Crude Oil Process, Hon Seyi Sowunimi, [right] members of the committee, Hon Mohammed Bello, and others has directed the Nigeria Customs Services [NCS] the Nigeria Ports Authority [NPA] the Central bank of Nigeria [CBN] and the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA] to Summit all required Documents requested by the Committee regarding the Investigation, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Budget interactive Session, Stakeholders with House Committee on FCT Area Council , Ancillary Matters held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Bright Chimezie Foundation targets 1000 households with empowerment support

Peter Anayo

NSE President commends NIMechE for promoting engineering development

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO