Ad-hoc Committee directs NCS , NPA, CBN, NACCIMA to summit all required documents requested by committee regarding investigation held in Abuja

From the Chairman House Ad-hoc Committee on investigation of Pre_ Shipment investigation of Exports and Non-Repatriation of Crude Oil Process, Hon Seyi Sowunimi, [right] members of the committee, Hon Mohammed Bello, and others has directed the Nigeria Customs Services [NCS] the Nigeria Ports Authority [NPA] the Central bank of Nigeria [CBN] and the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA] to Summit all required Documents requested by the Committee regarding the Investigation, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2