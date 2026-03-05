50,000 Recruitment: Police unveil screening venue, dress code for Delta applicants

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

THE Delta State Police Command has officially announced that the physical and credential screening exercise for shortlisted applicants in the ongoing Nigeria Police Force constable recruitment will commence on Monday, 9th March, 2026, at the Cenotaph in Asaba.

The exercise, which is part of the national drive to enlist 50,000 constables into the Force, is being conducted in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC) and will run until Friday, 18th April, 2026.

In a press statement issued on Thursday in Asaba, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, urged all candidates to strictly adhere to the date and time specified on their individual Invitation Slips, warning that no applicant would be entertained outside their scheduled slot.

He directed candidates to log on to the official portal at npfapplication.psc.gov.ng to confirm their status and print the required documents ahead of the screening.

According to the statement, applicants must present a series of documents at the venue, including their Invitation Slip with assigned table number, screening forms, evidence of physical and mental fitness from a government-recognised medical hospital, NIN printout or NIMC card, O’ Level certificate, Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age, and a Local Government or State of Origin certificate duly signed by the Local Government Chairman or Secretary.

Specialist applicants are required to bring their Trade Test or certificate, while all candidates must submit a duly completed Guarantors’ Form.

The command emphasised that original and duplicate copies of all credentials must be neatly arranged in two separate white flat files with recent passport photographs attached.

In addition, the police have prescribed a strict dress code, mandating that all applicants appear at the screening ground in a white T-shirt, white shorts, white canvas shoes and white stockings.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, has reaffirmed that the recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge and will be conducted with utmost transparency and merit.

He strongly advised applicants to disregard any individuals demanding financial inducements, warning that such fraudsters will be arrested and prosecuted.

The command has assured all eligible candidates of a smooth and credible screening process.

For any complaints or reports, applicants are encouraged to call 09155570008 or 09155570007.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2