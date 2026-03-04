Sexual harassment allegation: HURIWA calls on Tinubu to suspend  Dave Umahi with immediate effect

. As police in Bayelsa arrest pastor, wife over alleged sexual abuse of minor

By Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately institute an independent investigative panel into the escalating dispute between the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and a businesswoman, Tracynither Nicolas Ohiri, warning that the handling of the matter raises grave concerns about potential abuse of power and the perception of compromised law enforcement processes.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator,Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko said Ohiri has publicly alleged that Umahi owes her ₦250 million for promotional materials she supplied during his 2014 governorship campaign in Ebonyi State. “She has released photographs, video recordings, and chat messages which she claims demonstrate that she had direct dealings with the minister and that transactions occurred. Among the materials shown in widely circulated clips are exercise books and table clocks bearing Umahi’s image. The minister has denied owing any such debt and has also denied allegations of inappropriate conduct, insisting that the claims against him are unfounded.

The dispute intensified after Ohiri was reportedly arrested in Lagos on allegations of cyberbullying and subsequently transferred to Abuja, where she was arraigned before a Magistrate Court and granted bail. Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore later publicised a confrontation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja relating to the case, drawing national attention to the matter.

HURIWA, in its reaction, stated that while the minister is constitutionally presumed innocent until proven otherwise, the gravity of the allegations, coupled with the involvement of law enforcement authorities, demands an investigative mechanism that is demonstrably independent of political influence. The association argued that when allegations involve a serving cabinet member, particularly claims touching on financial transactions, sexual harassment, and the use of police processes against an accuser, public confidence requires more than routine police investigation.

Central to HURIWA’s concern is the reported involvement of Deputy Commissioner of Police Akin Fakorede in the matter. “Fakorede, a senior officer who previously served in Rivers State and currently heads a high-level police monitoring unit, has in the past been the subject of public controversies and petitions. In 2017, the Rivers State Government publicly petitioned federal authorities over alleged excesses by a police unit under his command at the time.

“Those allegations were strongly denied by the Nigeria Police Force, which maintained that its operations were lawful and professional. In more recent years, media reports have also referenced petitions by private investors who alleged bias in certain property-related police actions linked to units under his supervision”, HURIWA recalled.

HURIWA noted that while none of these past allegations have resulted in a publicly known criminal conviction against the officer, the recurring pattern of controversy heightens public sensitivity when his name surfaces in politically exposed cases. The association emphasised that its concern is not a declaration of guilt but the protection of institutional credibility. It stated that where a senior government official is accused by a private citizen and the investigative process is overseen by officers who themselves have faced prior public disputes, perceptions of bias may inevitably arise.

The association further anchored its position on Section 15(5) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates the State to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power, as well as Section 17(2)(a), which guarantees equality before the law. It also cited Section 36(1), which enshrines the right to fair hearing by an impartial tribunal, arguing that the spirit of these provisions requires that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, particularly where political power intersects with criminal process.

HURIWA stated that if the minister maintains he never had dealings with the accuser, then a forensic examination of the digital materials, financial records, and testimonies from named associates would either validate his position or expose inconsistencies in the allegations. The group argued that such a process should be handled by a panel comprising independent forensic experts, representatives of civil society, and retired judicial officers, rather than relying solely on internal police review.

While reiterating that allegations circulating in public discourse must not be mistaken for established facts, HURIWA insisted that the President has a constitutional and moral responsibility to shield public institutions from reputational damage. The association therefore called for the temporary suspension or administrative leave of the minister pending the outcome of an independent inquiry, stating that such a measure would not amount to a presumption of guilt but would demonstrate respect for transparency and accountability.

The group concluded that Nigeria’s democratic system can only gain public trust when powerful office holders subject themselves to scrutiny under the same standards applicable to ordinary citizens, adding that the integrity of the police and the credibility of the executive branch are both at stake in the handling of the matter.