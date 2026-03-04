PDP leadership, state chairmen strategise ahead of e-registration launch, deny holding congresses nationwide. 

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

State Chairmen of the Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with the National Chairman, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, alongside members of the National Working Committee (NWC), on Monday ahead of the official launch of the party’s e-registration process to strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The high-level virtual consultative meeting allegedly discussed modalities to be adopted in conducting the e-registration to avoid the process being hijacked by adversaries of the party.

The meeting, which was convened as part of a decisive move to modernise the party operations and expand its grassroots reach in line with the new Electoral Act also discussed far-reaching issues related to the alleged conduct of congresses.

In a statement issued personally by the National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, after the meeting, the party denied that it has commenced congresses across the country.

The statement reads in full, “Our members and the general public are hereby notified that our party is not conducting congresses in any part of the country.

“The false information is being circulated by expelled members of our party, who now have clearly shown their unrelenting appendages to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a bid to kill our party and derail our democracy.

“This false information and illegal association is one of the plans in the playbook of those who had mortgaged the fate of our party to the President and the APC, in return for political appointments and other favours.

“We cannot surrender our party to people who want to use the platform for negotiation with the ruling party, as they did during the just concluded FCT Area Council Elections.

“This disposition is obviously against the principles of multiparty democracy, which is the best option for a heterogenous and pluralistic society like ours.

“We therefore urge all our members and the general public to discountenance the said planned congresses in the said states. What the party is currently undertaking is the digital membership registration, which has commenced and is progressing well.

“We will keep our members updated about the developments concomitant with the new political realities unfolding,” the statement concluded.