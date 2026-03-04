Official Heists: Information minister spurns HURIWA ‘s FOI request

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Following a groundswell of insider complaints about alleged corruption amongst top officials of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA(HURIWA) penned a freedom of information request in writing, demanding clarifications regarding allegations ranging from a plot to auction away the newly bought and only available functional SUV jeep meant for the official use of the permanent secretary.

In a statement signed and made available to the press by groups National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, other major accusations received by HURIWA from more than a dozen senior offials of the Federal ministry of Information and National Orientation located at the radio house in Area eleven Garki Abuja, includes payments to top officials of the sum of over one million Naira per month as fuel allowance.

The said amount is higher than the recommended threshold by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission just as one of the top officials incharge of the accounts is being accused of extorting money from contractors and consultants working for the agency.

The said officer allegedly receives the alleged bribes using his wife’s account and he will be disengaging from service soon (April) after serving out the statutory period.

HURIWA reached out to the said officer but he hung up his phone after seeking and knowing why HURIWA initiated the call.

The next day, one of his staff called HURIWA’S office to report that someone used HURIWA’S line to call his boss.

Besides, there is an allegation that some officials entitled to have Personal Assistants rather than draw such personnel from the staff pool of the ministry, employed their cousins as personal assistants who gets emoluments similar to that of a Deputy Director.

There are a plethora of other cases of fraud and financial indiscretions reported to HURIWA by insiders, but the minister of information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammed Idriss received our letter dated February 10th even as in the FOI request.

We made specific requests, but the Minister of information and National Orientation simply ignored us and refused to reply but rather sent a Deputy Director, Protocol and Public Relations to invite us for a one-on -one discussion .

HURIWA rejected the request based on the ground that our request was clear, unambiguous and specific on demands to questions of integrity and credibility deficits in the administration of the public finance domiciled at the ministry of information and National Orientation.

Specifically, in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST by HURIWA, the following requests were made:

“We write you this request under the Freedom of Information Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We are a frontline pro-democracy and civil rights advocacy group and we would want to be furnished with Information on:

(1) is there a plan by the ministry to auction the only functional SUV jeep which the Permanent Secretary of the ministry is entitled to use as the official vehicle? If yes, please is the bidding process competitive and what are the identities of the CSOs observing the process?

(2) How does the ministry pay petrol allowances to the officials from the minister, the Permanent secretary and the directors? To whose bank account and how much is paid?

Is it lawful for your officials to get the payment through an account owned by the relative of the officer?

(3) Kindly furnish us with the names of Personal Assistants to the Honourable minister and the Permanent secretary.

What are their status in the ministry? Are they Permanent staff of the Ministry and on what level? What is their monthly take home pay?

(4) How are the contractors paid in your ministry and what are the safeguards to ensure transparency and accountability?

(3) The ministry reportedly sent a sports delegation to the civil service game in Adamawa late last year. How much was their sponsorship fund?

Sir, be reminded that the FOI law in the beginning provisions as follows:

1. (1) Notwithstanding anything contained in any other Act, law or regulation, the right of any person to access or

request information, whether or not contained in any written form, which is in the custody or possession of any

public official, agency or institution however described, is established.

(2) An applicant under this Act needs not demonstrate any specific interest in the information being applied for.

(3) Any person entitled to the right to information under this Act, shall have the right to institute proceedings in the Court to compel any public institution to comply with the provisions of this Act.

2. (1) businesses.

A public institution shall ensure that it records and keeps information about all its activities, operations and

(2) A public institution shall ensure the proper organization and maintenance of all information in its custody in a

manner that facilitates public access to such information.

(3) A public institution shall cause to be published in accordance with subsection (4) of this Section, the

following information –

(a) a description of the organization and responsibilities of the institution including details of the

programmes and functions of each division, branch and department of the institution;

(b) a list of all –

(i) Classes of records under the control of the institution in sufficient detail to facilitate the exercise

of the right to information under this Act, and

(ii) Manuals used by employees of the institution in administering or carrying out any of the

programmes or activities of the institution;

(c) a description of documents containing final opinions including concurring and dissenting opinions as

well as orders made in the adjudication of cases;

(i) substantive rules of the institution

(ii) statements and interpretations of policy which have been adopted by the institution,

(iii) final planning policies, recommendations, and decisions;

(iv) factual reports, inspection reports, and studies whether prepared by or for the institution;

Sir, this request is for the public good.”

Reacting to the spurning of the FOI REQUEST by the Minister of information and National Orientation, HURIWA described it as unfortunate and shocking that the supposed public eyes of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is violating a binding law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that seeks to promote OPENNESS, TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY in the administration of public finance by public office holders.

HURIWA said it will report the allegations to anti graft agencies to investigate.

HURIWA said as soon as the FOI letter reached the ministry of information and National orientation, it was alleged that all the relevant files on the ongoing auction of the new SUV bought for the permanent secretary, disappeared from the offices in the ministry.

The said top official whose exit is imminent is alleged to be scheming to buy the SUV at a ridiculous give away purchasing price just as the public auction was never transparent.

“These are allegations but the anti-corruption agencies would have to investigate and determine if the allegations are credible or not.

