NIFEngM emphasizes Technology, Energy convergence in Nigeria’s Development

Immediate past NIFEngM South-South Regional Chapter Chairman, Engr Dennis Dania handling over the Barton of leadership to his successor, Engr. Adhekovweigho Emuejevoke in Port Harcourt.

…Inaugurates New South-South Chapter Leadership

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Institution of Facilities Engineering and Management (NIFEngM) has emphasized the need for technology and energy convergence to drive Nigeria’s development.

NIFEngM National Chairman, Engr. Christopher Anierobi Egwuatu stated this during the inauguration of Engr. Adhekovweigho Emuejevoke as the second NIFEngM South-South Regional Chapter Chairman, and the new executive committee in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Egwuatu described the event’s theme; “Leveraging Technology and Energy Solutions for National Development and Infrastructure Security,” as timely, noting that Nigeria is at a defining crossroads, facing complex challenges in energy, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, security, manufacturing, and the digital economy.

He stressed that it requires the deliberate application of technology, strengthening of energy systems, and protection of critical infrastructure to address the challenges.

“Today’s engagement is both timely and consequential. It brings together thought leaders,

professionals, policymakers, government functionaries at a moment when Nigeria’s development journey demands clarity of vision, strength of leadership, and boldness of innovation. This is strategic and indeed a clarion call to reflection, dialogue, and purposeful action.

“Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads, a turning point in her national evolution. Across multiple sectors, energy, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, security, manufacturing, and the digital economy, etc., we are confronted with complex and interrelated challenges. These challenges cannot be addressed by conventional approaches alone. They require the deliberate application of technology, the strengthening of our energy systems, and the protection of critical infrastructure that underpins economic activity and

national security,” he said.

The NIFEngM National Chairman stressed that technology and energy are no longer peripheral enablers of development but central drivers of competitiveness, governance efficiency, industrial growth, and social progress.

He highlighted the importance of integrating modern energy solutions with digital technologies to diversify the economy, enhance infrastructure security, and improve service delivery.

“The theme of today’s lecture: Leveraging Technology and Energy Solutions for National Development and Infrastructure Security, speaks directly to the national imperative. It challenges us to examine how modern energy solutions; particularly sustainable and renewable options, can be integrated with digital technologies to diversify the economy, enhance infrastructure security, reduce vulnerabilities, and improve service delivery.

“It also invites us to interrogate the role of data, automation, cybersecurity, smart systems, holistic engineering management approach in safeguarding critical national assets and building resilient systems capable of withstanding emerging risks.

“This event therefore, provides a valuable platform for informed engagement on how policy, regulation, technology, energy, artificial intelligence, and strategic engineering revolution can converge to address Nigeria’s development priorities.

“It is also an opportunity to move beyond theory and rhetoric, and to focus on practical, implementable solutions that translate development into measurable national impact.”

Egwuatu congratulated the new Chapter Chairman, Engr. Emuejevoke, and the new executive, urgent to lead with vision, integrity, and inclusiveness, with a charge to prioritize collaboration, knowledge sharing, innovation, mentorship and capacity building/professional development, leverage technology, and position the region as a hub for holistic engineering excellence and innovation.

In her inaugural speech, the new NIFEngM South-South Regional Chairman, Engr. Adhekovweigho Emuejevoke thank the institution for trusting them to pilot their affairs, and disclosed that her administration will focus on growing and mentoring students and young engineers to strive in the industry.

She emphasized the importance of repositioning NIFEngM as a visible, technology-driven, energy-conscious, and security-aware professional institution.

Emuejevoke outlined her administration’s vision for the South-South region to include; repositioning and institutional branding, membership development and mentorship of students and young engineers, capacity building, strategic partnerships, community impact, and social responsibility.

She stressed the need for collective ownership and commitment to advancing facilities engineering as a strategic driver of resilient infrastructure, sustainable operations, national development, and infrastructure security.

“Today, we gather not merely to witness the formal inauguration of a new executive council, but to reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing facilities engineering as a strategic driver of resilient infrastructure, sustainable operations, national development, and infrastructure security.

“We are called not only to manage facilities, but to deploy technology intelligently, optimize energy

systems, protect infrastructure, influence policy, build capacity, and create sustainable value for

our members, our communities, and our nation.

“Our administration will be guided by a clear and purposeful vision to reposition NIFEngM as a visible, technology-driven, energy-conscious, and security-aware professional institution in

alignment with its national mandate and the ideals of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

“Under our stewardship, we will ensure we contribute meaningfully to national progress. We’ll do our best in strengthening physical, operational, and digital safeguards around critical assets to minimize disruptions, mitigate risks, and enhance public confidence in

our built environment.

“Our tenure will be marked by strengthened collaboration with government agencies, private sector stakeholders, academia, and international partners and to inspire ethical practice, technical competence, technological

advancement, and energy-conscious operations across all chapters of our Institution,” she said.

Earlier in his address, the pioneer Chairman of NIFEngM, South- south Chapter Engr. Denis Azebeokhai Dania, described the inauguration of his successor, Engr. Emuejevoke as a landmark event which reflects the institution’s commitment to the visionary promotion of Facilities Engineering and Management in not only in the South-South region but nationwide.

Dania thanked NIFEngM members for the support during his tenure and urged them to also support the new Chairman and the Executive Committee to help them execute their assignments seamlessly.

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of Engr. Emuejevoke to take the institution to a greater height.

“I sincerely thank God for the rare opportunity to serve and the successful change of baton.

Today marks the beginning of another legacy of excellent leadership. Engr Dr. ‘Voke is a dynamic leader whose track records speaks for itself both in COREN, NSE and even her place of work.

I have no doubt in my mind that the transition today is a legacy movement to higher promotion of excellence in professionalism and practice.

With her I am confident of the success ahead of the Nigeria Institution of Facilities Engineering and Management in the South-South region.”

Our Correspondent reports that the event provided a platform for informed engagement on policy, regulation, technology, energy, artificial intelligence, and strategic engineering revolution.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2